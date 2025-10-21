Judge rules against temporary restraining order in Northwestern bias training class-action

A judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order against Northwestern Monday afternoon in NU Graduate Workers for Palestine’s class-action lawsuit, which claims the University’s bias training is discriminatory.

“Because the plaintiffs have failed to meet their burden in this threshold inquiry, we do not move on to conduct a balancing of the harms,” Judge Georgia Alexakis (Pritzker ’06) said. “For that reason, I have to deny the motion.”

NU Graduate Workers for Palestine and two graduate students filed the lawsuit against the University in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois on Wednesday. They allege NU unequally applies student conduct policies, prohibits “Palestine solidarity speech” and uses an “unscholarly and discriminatory definition of antisemitism.”

The bias training was first sent to students in a February email. It features videos discussing University policies, changes to the Student Code of Conduct, antisemitism, and bias against Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities.

The plaintiffs say they do not want to complete the training because it requires them to attest that they will comply with NU’s anti-discrimination policies, which cite a definition of antisemitism endorsed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Critics of the IHRA’s definition say it has been used to label any criticism of Israel as antisemitic. The IHRA states that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.”

Alexakis asked the plaintiffs to identify activities they want to engage in that they believe are not allowed under the code of conduct policies, which NU requires students to attest to. The plaintiffs claimed the attestation characterizes anti-Zionism and certain types of criticism of the state of Israel as “antisemitic,” therefore barring them from speaking negatively about the Israeli government.

The plaintiffs said the IHRA definition of antisemitism penalizes blanket criticism of the Israeli government and the ideology of Zionism. The University claimed that the only activity it prohibits is harassment, and students are free to voice political opinions about a government as long as it does not create a “hostile environment.”

“Speech is not prohibited on campus,” defense attorney Monica Khetarpal said. “Harassing speech or discriminatory speech is banned on campus.”

In her ruling, Alexakis noted that students are not required to endorse the bias training video nor watch it — the only requirement is to play the video until the end. She said students could complete the training without actively watching and engaging with the video.

In an email sent on Sept. 16, the University told students who had not completed the required training that their student status would be discontinued on Oct. 20 or Feb. 2 — depending on whether the student is registered for Fall Quarter classes — if they did not complete the training, pursuant to University policy.

Over the summer, NU put registration holds on the accounts of students who had not completed the bias training.

Due to the imminent Oct. 20 deadline, the plaintiffs asked the judge to issue a temporary restraining order Thursday. During a status hearing Friday, Alexakis set a court date of Monday — the Fall Quarter student status discontinuation date — to hear arguments.

A temporary restraining order would have prohibited the University from discontinuing the student status of those facing a registration hold because they did not complete the bias training until further litigation could proceed.

Restraining orders require the existence of an urgent irreparable harm. The University argued that the plaintiffs created the “emergency” — given the imminent nature of the student status discontinuation date — because they “sat on their hands.” Defense attorneys said the plaintiffs facing an Oct. 20 discontinuation date should have filed a lawsuit earlier.

The plaintiffs countered that claim, arguing NU created a nebulous timeline in arguing the Oct. 20 deadline was too soon for injunctive relief, but the Feb. 2 deadline was too far away for one.

The University also said neither of the named plaintiffs, second-year history Ph.D. student Ifeayin Eziamaka Ogbuli and fifth-year media, technology and society Ph.D. candidate Marwa Tahboub, were subject to the Oct. 20 deadline because they registered for Fall Quarter classes before facing a registration hold.

NU attorneys said 16 students have not completed the training. It is unclear how many, if any, face the October discontinuation date and how many face the February deadline. NU attorneys also indicated they are unaware if all 16 students who have not completed the training did so in protest.

Alexakis added that if she heard evidence that a discontinuation in student status would impact the plaintiffs’ immigration statuses, she would be more likely to find an emergency and grant the restraining order.

The plaintiffs noted, however, that neither Ogbuli nor Tahboub would face impacts on their legal residency due to a change in their student status. Attorneys were unable to prove if unidentified members of the class would face citizenship issues.

To obtain a restraining order, plaintiffs have to demonstrate that they are likely to win their case, that there is no adequate legal remedy for the consequences they face and that they will suffer irreparable harm if the relief is not granted.

“I find that the plaintiffs have established irreparable harm, but I also find that the plaintiffs have failed to establish the likelihood of success on the merits of the claims that they advance,” Alexakis said.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege NU violated the Illinois Worker Freedom of Speech Act, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Civil Rights Act of 1866. Alexakis found that the plaintiffs failed on their Title VI argument because they could not prove they are members of a racial minority that the University intended to discriminate against based on their race.

The University argued that it could not have violated the state worker act because it required graduate students — although some of whom are employed by NU — to complete the bias training in their capacity as students, not workers.

After nearly an hour and a half of questioning both sides’ lawyers, Alexakis said she did not think hearing witness testimony would “move the needle.” She asked the plaintiffs if they would like to call witnesses regardless. They declined.

After the ruling, the plaintiffs told Alexakis they intend to file for preliminary injunctive relief and begin discovery. The defense said it needed 30 days to decide what its next move is. Alexakis set the next hearing date for Dec. 2.

