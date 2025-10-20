Earworm: A Pixel Reverie

Head tilted lazily towards the window on the train, I consciously resisted the urge to scroll on my phone, which I haphazardly charged before leaving for the concert. Instead, I surrendered my gaze to my smudged reflection staring back at me in the window, framed by a blur of trees and buildings.

There’s no doubt about it — digital stimulation is a default. Pings and pixels are now a solace from the whirr of everyday life, and silence feels unnatural.

As my eyes refocused onto the cityscape, I felt a flicker of irritation at the part of me that wants to fill the quiet moment with noise — to drown stillness with stimulation — and yet, that instinct reveals something.

This constant craving for input, this insatiable need for clamor, isn’t just shaping our habits, but our art too. The rise of the genre and aesthetic we’re now calling “electro-pop” isn’t an inexplicable anomaly. It’s a post-genre, intentionally ironic fusion born from a world too restless to sit still.

At the House of Blues just last week, that world was brought to life.

The bass pounded through my chest like a second heartbeat and the crowd pulsed to the screen: “WOW!” flashing in twenty fonts — neon and jarring. The shot cut to a handycam showing grainy footage of siblings Brandon and Savannah Hudson, known as “Between Friends,” making their way to the stage in a low-resolution trance.

Brandon wore a black vest and jeans, grungy with the offhand charm of a 2000s garage band drummer. Savannah moved like an optical illusion, almost puppet-like in her striped, glow-in-the-dark set. Together, their presence felt viscerally electric. And their music, a charmingly glitchy spin on pop maximalism with polka dots and censor bars — traded polish for pixels, clarity for distortion.

Though we often struggle between craving stimulation and staying present, their performance blurred that line, creating a tangible, somewhat paradoxical connection between the digital and the physical. As Brandon hyped up the crowd and Savannah pranced through strobes and cheers draped in a feather boa, people lost themselves in the electric beat — hands and digital cameras raised.

Electro-pop, with a song scheme that leans more on texture than melody, functions like a deliberately pixelated language reflective of the fragmentation of modern reality — a quality that Between Friends’ latest album “WOW!” captures with flair.

Tracks like “DJ” echo a spontaneous boldness, while “JAM !” loops with hypnotic repetition, its refrain a dizzying carousel of beaming lights, drawing listeners into its vibrant rhythm.

Experiencing their tour was a vivid reminder that beneath the incessant buzz of our overstimulated minds lies an ache for connection, and at its core the rise of electro-pop and the digital age is a direct response to that ache.

In a world with endless stimuli, music is a means of making connection accessible, giving moments where noise recedes into genuine connection. Electro-pop isn’t just sound, but an art carefully crafted to invite us, through screens and speakers, to experience something real together.

On the train ride home, with my phone nearly dead, I let the silence feel like a song.

Cordelia Aguilar is a Weinberg sophomore and author of “Earworm.” She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.