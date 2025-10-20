Participants escape the undead at Evanston’s 10th annual Zombie Scramble

Zombies with veiny white faces covered in blood chased runners under a dark canopy of gnarly trees through Ladd Arboretum on Saturday.

The 10th annual Zombie Scramble drew participants of all ages, aiming to finish the course complete with fog machines and spooky decor without getting their “lives,” represented by their yellow flags on their flag football belt, snatched by volunteer zombies.

Eight-year-old Joey Hernan said he wasn’t scared of the costumed monsters. He successfully finished the course with one flag remaining on his belt.

“If (the zombies) got near me, I tried to avoid them when they tried to grab my flags,” Hernan said.

Hernan showed off his “I survived” certificate, complete with a goodie bag with a water bottle and zombie repellent, more commonly known as hand sanitizer.

Volunteer zombie and Evanston Township High School junior Norah Myszkowski joined in after one of her friends volunteered last year.

Having arrived at the Arboretum two hours before the fun, Myszkowski took her time to pick out an outfit and apply makeup, following a tutorial to become a “veiny” zombie. While she hid behind a tree waiting to surprise approaching runners, Myszkowski said competitive spirits were high.

“A lot of the littler kids have been very competitive, so they’re really just trying to get through the course,” Myszkowski said.

Conservation & Outdoors Division Manager Margaret Isaacson said Zombie Scramble is one of the largest annual events the Evanston Parks & Recreation Department holds, requiring hundreds of volunteers.

She said the department’s Zombie Scramble committee starts planning the next year’s run pretty much right after the event ends, making adjustments to make the event run smoother and spookier. After a decade, they’ve mastered the longstanding tradition through elaborate Halloween decorations, scary music and minor course adjustments, Isaacson said.

“At this point in the tradition of Zombie Scramble, we have had volunteers who started out as participants when they were as young as eight years old, and now 10 years later, as teenagers they’re back to volunteer on the course,” Isaacson said.

Saturday was Chicago residents Christine and Laurence Jankelow’s first time completing the Zombie Scramble. They said they are looking forward to coming back with their three kids next year.

To get through the course they said they stuck together, finding safety in numbers.

“I didn’t know zombies could climb trees, but who knew, they’re like grizzly bears up there,” Laurence Jankelow said.

The Jankelows were outfitted in matching shirts printed by the event’s sponsor, Anchorfish Printing & Embroidery. Anchorfish co-owner Brittany Martin said she likes to attend as many community events as possible, setting up her shop’s live printing.

The several shirt designs, designed by co-owner Michael Martin, were inspired by Anchorfish’s mascot, a shark. We asked kids, “Who would win in a fight, a zombie or a shark?” Brittany Martin said.

“We’ve got the zombie beating the shark, we’ve got the shark beating the zombie, we’ve got the zombie shark and then just the plain zombie.” Brittany Martin said. “So basically kids are repping who they think would win.”

In front of Martin’s printing tent, “Night of the Living Dead” played on a large projector. Participants enjoyed a food truck and small fire pits for roasting marshmallows, fueling them throughout the night.

As part of the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, Zyra Ali-Frazier passed out flag football belts to participants shuffling into the start line zone.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people’s reactions to the zombies, but also everyone’s smiles,” Ali-Frazier said.

