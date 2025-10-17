Subscribe
Equity and Empowerment Commission approves scorecard and survey, discusses ICE activity and school closures in Evanston

Yong-Yu Huang/The Daily Northwestern
Councilmember Kristie Harris, commissioner Akilah Jones and Assistant to the City Manager Tasheik Kerr discussed community issues during Thursday’s Equity and Empowerment Commission meeting.
Yong-Yu Huang, Web Developer
October 17, 2025

Concerns about community inclusion, housing and recent ICE activity in Evanston took center stage Thursday night as the Equity and Empowerment Commission approved its Equity Scorecard and a Community Engagement Survey. 

The survey is intended to gather residents’ perspectives on the Equity Scorecard, a tool to rate the equity levels of proposed city projects and policies, before it goes to the City Council for adoption.

The commission discussed revisions to the community engagement survey, including the addition of an explanation section for the questions that allow recipients to select from “Yes,” “No” and “Not Sure.” Commissioner Shana Sexton also recommended adding an “Other” category to the list of races and ethnicities. 

Commissioner Akilah Jones expressed confusion as to why there was a demographic option for “Under 16 Years” in the survey. 

“They are usually in somebody’s household, in which the adults or caregivers or guardians are making the decisions,” Jones said. “So hopefully, as a family unit, they are having those conversations, and then the decision is being made as a collective.”

Evanston City Councilmember Krissie Harris noted that this age group can still be affected by community issues, such as infrastructure projects involving projects or schools, even though they are not eligible to vote. 

The commission approved the survey with the proposed changes, as well as the Equity Scorecard without any new changes. 

Commission Members also discussed broader community equity issues, including reports of recent ICE presence in Evanston. 

“They’re actually just, at this point, terrorizing anybody, and we need to be conscious of that. The reality is, unfortunately, they are targeting people, but that has a residual effect on us,” Harris said. 

The commission discussed the psychological impact on the wider community of witnessing people being “terroriz(ed),” according to Harris.

Commission Chair Josephine Bostic suggested talking with the city health department to explore counseling and support services for affected residents, while Harris suggested collaborating with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

“Not only are they separated, they’re taking places where their family doesn’t know. You can’t find people,” Harris said. “That’s scary, and it can happen anytime. It is happening to random people.”

The discussion later turned to School District 65 school closures, with Sexton pointing out the impact on special education students who are “most in need of consistency.”

Jones also expressed concern about potential impacts on students.

“One of the things that has come up to me is not only are you talking about those with special needs, but is it impacting our students of color? And, is it going to make it harder for them to be able to get to school?” Jones asked. 

The commission closed off the evening by reviewing City Council referrals and discussing proposals made by council members on issues, such as parking changes and preservation of the Evanston lakefront.

Two proposals concerned housing in Evanston — one suggesting a ban on the use of algorithmic price-fixing software in the rental market and another proposing a 90-day pause on short-term rental applications. Harris pointed out that Airbnbs are taking affordable housing off the markets. 

“Some are owner-occupied, some are not. We need to try and get a handle on that before everyone buys up Evanston and it becomes a big Airbnb,” Harris said. 

The commission also noted that it is looking for new members to fill three vacancies and encouraged residents to apply. 

The Equity and Empowerment Commission is scheduled to meet next on Nov. 18. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @yong_yuhuang

