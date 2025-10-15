Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Language departments host tables to bring learners together with informal conversation

Nikki Prasad/The Daily Northwestern
The French language table allows students to enjoy their lunch while engaging in informal and authentic conversations with peers.
Nikki Prasad, Reporter
October 15, 2025

In order to fulfill a program requirement, Weinberg junior Callie Berthold started going to the Hebrew language table during her freshman year. 

In Spring Quarter, Berthold said, the table featured a mock Israeli restaurant with a menu in Hebrew alongside games and Israeli cultural foods. The mock restaurant gave Berthold the opportunity to engage in conversation with peers of different levels of fluency, and she discovered that she enjoyed the cultural aspect of the table.

“I think one of the best ways to learn is to be immersed in something,” Berthold said. “And I think that it’s kind of like a mini immersion. They always say going to a new country is the best way to learn a language, so it’s kind of like replicating that experience.” 

Throughout dining halls and classrooms, language tables offer an authentic experience for immersion in different cultures and foster a sense of community among language learners. 

Language departments across NU offer tables where students have the opportunity to engage in activities and conversations with others learning the same language. 

The Middle East and North African Languages Program is among those that offer a table in Kresge Hall. The activities vary by department and day, all there to encourage students to speak the language they’re learning in a conversational setting, Hebrew Prof. Hanna Tzuker Seltzer said. 

“The beauty about this is that students can teach each other. Students can learn from each other,” Seltzer said. “There’s lots of interaction between the students.” 

The Hebrew table meets biweekly, usually in the evenings. Other tables, like the French table, meet during lunch, and department faculty are currently adding additional times to better fit students’ schedules.

The tables are an informal setting for students to practice their target language outside of the classroom without worrying about making mistakes, French Prof. Margaret Dempster said. 

“The best is when the students are the participants and are speaking naturally, and that’s what we want to foster,” Dempster said. 

Dempster, who also serves as director of the French Language Program, said that from beginners to native speakers, students experience a plethora of different accents and speaking styles while talking about everyday subjects.

Those currently enrolled in French classes participate alongside those who may have taken a class in the past or are native speakers, she said.

Depending on students’ proficiency levels, the professors either provide a conversation starter or allow the students to talk without a prompt about what interests them. Their goal is to let the conversation flow and be there for support if the students need it, French Prof. Aude Raymond said.

These types of interactions create a meaningful community dedicated to language learning, said Seltzer.

“We are all in this together,” Seltzer said. “We have a shared purpose. We all come from very different places and backgrounds, but we all want to learn together, and we can all learn from each other.” 

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

French Department’s ‘ciné-club’ shows movies, shares treats to boost language immersion

NU’s third annual Festival of Languages and Cultures spotlights linguistic, cultural diversity on campus

Northwestern junior Katia Shek makes conversational language learning easy with Lex

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
Purple flowers outside a large white building.
Northwestern classes address Israel-Hamas war, opening spaces for civil discourse, scholarly knowledge
The Re-Mug wall has shelves of ceramic mugs next to cookies and a black container of coffee.
Re-Mug program offers sustainable solution to disposable cup waste
A wad of bills exchanging hands in front of Deering Library.
What gives? Alumni share perspectives on giving back to Northwestern
Joel Mokyr, history and economics professor at Northwestern, was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday.
Northwestern celebrates newly minted Nobel Prize winner Prof. Joel Mokyr at Monday press conference
Weinberg sophomore Sepehr Khavari will be presenting his two posters at the 2025 CNS Annual Meeting, held in Los Angeles Oct. 11-15.
Northwestern sophomore to present two research posters at prestigious neuroscience conference
Members of the Northwestern community stand in a circle of celebration.
Northwestern Hillel community celebrates release of Israeli hostages from Hamas with song and prayer