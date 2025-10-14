‘An enormous relief’: Illinois elected officials welcome news of Gaza ceasefire

Illinois elected officials embraced news of the Israel-Hamas war ceasefire, which went into effect on Oct. 10.

“After two excruciating years, I welcome the news of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel,” U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) said in an Oct. 10 press release. “The human cost of this war has been staggering, and it is long past time for the conflict to end.”

Hamas released the last 20 living Israeli hostages on Monday, when President Donald Trump declared that the Israel-Hamas conflict “has now ended.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) called the release of the hostages “an incredible relief” in a statement released Oct. 13.

“This hopeful moment must mark a turning point in the years-long efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region,” her statement read.

But, as of Tuesday evening, only eight of 28 deceased hostages were handed over to Israel, and other issues remain unresolved.

Mayor Daniel Biss described the hostages’ return as “an enormous relief” in an Oct. 13 X post.

“But this is also a reminder of the road ahead,” Biss wrote in the post. “All parties must work to honor this ceasefire and prevent a return to war.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) congratulated President Donald Trump on the “historic Gaza agreement” in a press statement.

“We know there are still critical elements to be negotiated and settled but the release of the Israeli hostages and the Palestinian prisoners is a good faith start,” Durbin said. “Now let’s negotiate a political ceasefire on Capitol Hill.”

