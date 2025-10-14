Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

‘An enormous relief’: Illinois elected officials welcome news of Gaza ceasefire

Daily file illustration by Claire Kirwan
Elected officials with local and state ties released statements on the ceasefire.
Ashley Dong, Assistant City Editor
October 14, 2025

Illinois elected officials embraced news of the Israel-Hamas war ceasefire, which went into effect on Oct. 10.

“After two excruciating years, I welcome the news of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel,” U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Evanston) said in an Oct. 10 press release. “The human cost of this war has been staggering, and it is long past time for the conflict to end.”

Hamas released the last 20 living Israeli hostages on Monday, when President Donald Trump declared that the Israel-Hamas conflict “has now ended.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) called the release of the hostages “an incredible relief” in a statement released Oct. 13. 

“This hopeful moment must mark a turning point in the years-long efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region,” her statement read.

But, as of Tuesday evening, only eight of 28 deceased hostages were handed over to Israel, and other issues remain unresolved.

Mayor Daniel Biss described the hostages’ return as “an enormous relief” in an Oct. 13 X post.

“But this is also a reminder of the road ahead,” Biss wrote in the post. “All parties must work to honor this ceasefire and prevent a return to war.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) congratulated President Donald Trump on the “historic Gaza agreement” in a press statement.

“We know there are still critical elements to be negotiated and settled but the release of the Israeli hostages and the Palestinian prisoners is a good faith start,” Durbin said. “Now let’s negotiate a political ceasefire on Capitol Hill.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @ashleydong01

Related Stories: 

Northwestern Hillel community celebrates release of Israeli hostages from Hamas with song and prayer 

Northwestern community holds on to hope at Oct. 7 vigil 

Illinois Senate hopefuls split over Israel and Gaza ahead of primary elections

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
An American flag in hands.
‘We are not in normal times’: Evanston residents stay civically engaged through national networks
Board member Patrica S. Anderson was unanimously elected as the board’s new president.
D65 Board President Sergio Hernandez resigns leadership role amid Horton indictment, school closure fallout
Attendees participate in a traditional dance on the arena floor during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day powwow at Evanston Township High School.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Powwow celebrates advancements for Chicago-area Native American communities
Councilmembers began discussions on the proposed fiscal year 2026 budget and Capital Improvement Plan.
Councilmembers hesitant to raise property taxes for proposed 2026 budget
Kamala Harris smiles and claps in front of a large crowd of supporters.
Kamala Harris met with fervent support, protests at Chicago book tour stop
A building with a sign that reads “La Principal” on the corner of a street.
Hatchet Burger pops up around Evanston to serve classic smashburgers, comfort food