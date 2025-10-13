Stacy Cay, Rainbow Alliance invite joy, levity through Trans Comedy Showcase

Northwestern’s Rainbow Alliance invited Stacy Cay and other transgender comedians to perform for its first Trans Comedy Showcase. Open to all students, the event took place in Lutkin Hall, lasting around four hours on Saturday in celebration of National Coming Out Day.

Weinberg senior Sahil Desai, Rainbow Alliance’s external president, said the Rainbow Alliance invites a guest speaker every fall quarter to share their individual life experience and LGBTQ+ identity. This year, the Trans Comedy Showcase took a more lighthearted approach, they said.

“We didn’t want to bring someone that would come in and talk about how bad it is when we’re already so aware of how bad it is,” Desai said. “We thought maybe we could do a comedy or some sort of performance event so that it was more fun and centering joy.”

The Rainbow Alliance invited Cay, a popular stand-up artist and producer who has headlined at the New York Comedy Festival. Chicago-based comedians Gwen Rose and Talia Clay opened the show.

Cay provided personal anecdotes about growing up in Vilonia, Arkansas, including one memory of her grandpa shooting out turtles. She interspersed these stories with discussions of her experiences as a transgender woman, like being turned down by “super straight” men in the dating scene.

Cay said she even moved out of Kansas City due to increasing anti-trans legislation in Missouri.

“There’s an opening because they’re talking about me on the news all the time,” Cay said. “That’s not something they intended, but I guess I’m trying to take advantage of the light that exists.”

The showcase also included performances from NU students.

SESP junior Shepherd Williams hosted the event, performing stand-up bits in between stories about his life. Although he performed in high school productions, he said this was his first time performing at the University.

“It was definitely a strange pilgrimage back to stage work because I’m so used to being on the back end of stuff,” Williams said.

Communication senior Lizzie Ferrazza also appeared as the comedy musical guest for the show. Ferrazza performed as the character of “DJ Raz,” embodying an overly confident DJ getting over a recent breakup.

Inspired by their solo performance class, Ferrazza said their portrayal of “DJ Raz” brought a different type of humor and way of expressing trans issues.

“Sometimes it’s hard to talk about certain things, like being a trans person and dating or being a trans person navigating the world,” Ferrazza said. “But if we put it in terms that we can understand, like, ‘Oh, it’s hard to be a DJ,’ then these concepts become a little less foreign.”

Across the four hours, Desai said the Trans Comedy Showcase allowed NU students to unite and share experiences.

Williams also added that the event helped to shine against the pessimistic air present at times in the trans community.

“It’s really hard to maintain a super positive outlook when there’s such an atmosphere of hatred, especially at a school that was targeted by the Trump administration,” Williams said. “Levity is what gives us the breathing room to keep doing what we do.”

