Symphonic Wind Ensemble members reflect on first Bienen performance of the year, ‘Bells!’

Northwestern’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble rang in a new season of performances at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall on Friday with “Bells!,” a 90-minute concert of woodwind and brass instruments, percussion and bells.

The sold-out show was conducted by NU professor and Director of Bands Robert Taylor alongside Administrative Assistant for the Bands Department Maggie Whiteman as doctoral assistant conductor and Bienen graduate student Rachel Stiles as graduate assistant conductor.

This year, the Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble joined the group for the performance.

“We didn’t play with them until the day of the concert or the day before the concert… and it was definitely something that I don’t think had been done before,” said Bienen sophomore Nolan Fallon, who plays the tuba.

Throughout their time at NU, many Bienen students take turns rotating through the ensembles offered on campus. This format gives students the opportunity to work with different groups of people and ensemble types.

In addition to hours of independent practice per day, the Symphonic Wind Ensemble rehearses together for two hours, three times a week. During rehearsals, students in the ensemble said they learned from each other before the performance hit the stage.

“The level of musicality and musicianship in the room — like, you usually leave rehearsal inspired by something you heard or something you saw,” Fallon said.

The pieces selected for this program included wind instruments such as the flute, trombone and clarinet — but also the harp, piano, bass and percussion. The combination allowed performers to create unique sounds with one another.

“My part had a lot of soloistic parts, but there are also parts where I got to duet with the piano,” said Bienen junior and harpist Marin Trendel. “And I had a part where it was celesta and alto flute, which was like a really interesting combo that you don’t get to hear too much.”

In addition to undergraduate students, students within Northwestern’s graduate program participated in “Bells!”`

The preparation for this performance was unique, said second-year Bienen saxophone performance graduate student and principal saxophone player Haven Kahn. Because it was the first concert of the year, the group had to adjust to working with one another, as well as working with the conductors.

The first performance itself was a creative endeavor, Kahn said. From deciding where to place the bells to how long to sustain the final note, Kahn said attention to detail completed the concert.

The ensemble prioritized starting from the basics and building upwards to ensure a seamless first performance.

“It’s also important that we’re doing that in our own practice rooms and being true to what’s on the page in our music, as well as taking it even a step further than what’s written and adding in some creativity and some musical insights,” Kahn said.

