Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois names Justin Block new executive director

When Justin Block was in the restaurant industry, he noticed how excited kitchen workers were to take home extra food at the end of the day because they lacked reliable access to food for themselves and their families.

That observation sparked his interest in improving food access, he said. With more than 10 years of experience working to address food insecurity in the Chicago area, Block began his tenure as the executive director of Evanston-based Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois three weeks ago.

“I realized a long time ago that I wanted to have a career where other people benefited from my hard work, not just going in to work at a job where I made shareholders richer or a sole proprietor richer,” Block said.

Block has previously worked at multiple organizations that address food insecurity in the Chicago area, including Feeding America and The Friendship Center, a food pantry in northwest Chicago.

He leads a team of eight full-time employees and more than 500 volunteers — that team delivered about 100,000 meals in 2024, according to the organization’s website.

Block said he plans to use his expertise in food insecurity to serve the areas MWNEI delivers to, including Evanston and the area from north of Chicago to south of Wisconsin. He also hopes to pull the organization out of its recent financial troubles.

“I think there’s so much potential to do so much more here,” Block said. “The people of Evanston really understand the value that Meals on Wheels provides to isolated seniors and people who need food assistance.”

Ann Cooke, a volunteer of three and a half years, started driving for Meals on Wheels when her neighbor began receiving food deliveries after a fall left her unable to cook. Now, Cooke volunteers at the front desk managing drivers and clients.

She said she hopes the change in executive director will keep the organization afloat.

“I understand he’ll be involved with maybe grants, which is what we need,” Cooke said. “We’re standalone, Meals on Wheels. We depend on donations and grants. And it’s not an easy thing to do.”

So far, Block has spent his time understanding the organization’s history, solving immediate problems and improving efficiency. He works in his office headquartered on Simpson Street, with a map of the MWNEI area decorating a wall and a food-prep kitchen just outside his office.

He looks forward to getting out of the office to visit one of the nonprofit’s sites in Niles, Ill., where the organization serves hot lunches. He also plans to do some kitchen shifts and driving routes, which are two ways people can volunteer.

“The joy that is on people’s faces when you show up at the door, it’s so heartwarming,” Block said. “It’s like a tangible feeling that you have, that you’ve just made a difference in someone’s life.”

Kimber Leigh Nussbaum, MWNEI’S volunteer coordinator, took a full-time position with the organization after volunteering in the prep kitchen.

She trusts that Block’s experience can make the organization better for clients, the community and their volunteers.

“He’s definitely been open to hearing us because we’ve been here longer than him, and I just look forward to seeing what he’s gonna pull out of his magic hat,” Nussbaum said.

