Bienen freshman honored as U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts

Some of Jan Vargas Nedvetsky’s biggest role models once held the title of U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Now, as of Sept. 29, the Bienen freshman can say that he too has received the prestigious honor.

The designation of U.S. Presidential Scholar is reserved for graduating high school seniors. This year, out of 3.9 million graduates, 161 students across the nation were selected for the award. Of those 161, only 20 were selected as arts award winners by YoungArts, the nominating committee for students in the arts.

To be eligible for the award, students must take part in the YoungArts program, a national initiative aimed at finding and training talented young artists. After completing the program, candidates are evaluated on their academics, leadership, service and essays.

Nedvetsky, from nearby Wilmette, said he was confident in his cello skills throughout the YoungArts program, but after not hearing anything for three months, he said he felt unsure about the process. When Nedvetsky found out he had received an award, he was thrilled.

“This is one of my proudest accomplishments,” Nedvetsky said. “I believe the accomplishment also carries a great responsibility because I am following in the footsteps of my role models.”

Nedvetsky began studying the cello at age 5. He said he decided to start practicing after visiting a music festival in Europe where his older sister was performing.

For the last three years Nedvetsky has studied under Bienen Prof. Hans Jensen. Jensen said he was impressed by Nedvestky’s devotion to both academics and music.

“He’s a brilliant young man,” Jensen said. “When you want to be really good at anything that needs physical control, like playing an instrument, it takes a lot of practicing. And amazingly, he’s very organized and able to handle many things.”

Nedvetsky said Jensen played a significant role in his decision to attend Northwestern. At first, with Jensen’s guidance, Nedvetsky considered going to Colburn School, a private performing arts school that emphasizes music over academics. But Nedvetsky eventually decided that he wanted to go to NU and continue studying with Jensen.

On top of cello, Nedvetsky is also majoring in history. He said that one reason he was interested in NU is that it would allow him to pursue his academic interests while practicing the cello.

“When a person can handle it, it’s better to have a lot of knowledge about many things, rather than just one thing. He’s really able to do that,” Jensen said. “When he said he wanted to come to Northwestern, I was really excited.”

Oleksa Mycyk has worked alongside Jensen as a mentor for Nedvetsky.

Like Jensen, Mycyk expressed pride in the dedication it took for Jensen to reach this point as a cello player.

“I can’t say I’m surprised,” Mycyk said. “Jan is a very dedicated cello player for his age, and I always felt that he gave his all to his cello studies and practice.”

At NU, Nedvetsky said he wants to focus on practicing cello and getting good grades.

So far, he said the freshman experience has been what he was looking for both in his academic and musical studies.

“I’m enjoying my classes a lot,” Nedvetsky said. “I don’t feel out of place at all. It feels very natural to be here.”

