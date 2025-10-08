Open Tab: Wafflavor serves up delectable treats but leaves a thin impression

Wafflavor opened its doors in August, promising sweet Korean waffles with unique flavors. Unlike Evanston’s collection of boba shops, burrito spots or poke places, Wafflavor attempts to fill a hole in the Evanston food market as it uniquely focuses on waffles.

Located at 1596 Sherman Ave., Wafflavor’s bright yellow exterior ensures that the waffle shop won’t go unnoticed. The furniture is sleek, and the cashier is a giant, user-friendly touchscreen displaying photos of various menu items.

The menu features a diverse selection of waffle flavors, most filled with sweet cream and different fruit combinations — but some are more savory, including an everything-seasoned waffle. Wafflavor also offers a flavor of the month, which I love, as it gives customers something to look forward to and return for.

A menu highlight is the Nutella banana waffle. This classic flavor combination might be one of the greatest of all time, and it paired perfectly with the sweet cream, chocolate syrup and waffle vessel. The cream itself is perfectly thick and not overpoweringly sugary. It balanced the rich Nutella perfectly.

A downside, however, was the waffle itself. The waffle came cold and was thinner than anticipated. This made it more crispy than fluffy, which was disappointing. I would’ve loved for the Nutella and cream to be a cold contrast to a warmer, softer waffle, and because the store specializes in waffles, it was an upsetting result.

The strawberry and cream waffle was tasty, but didn’t stand out compared to the previous Nutella creation. The strawberry-to-cream ratio was a bit off, and I wish there were more actual strawberries along with the overstuffed cream.

The thinness of the waffle didn’t support the heavier fillings, so the entire sandwich deconstructed. The waffles were still good to eat disheveled, but a thicker waffle style would not just taste better, but support this flavor better.

By far the best item on the Wafflavor menu is, in fact, not a waffle at all.

Wafflavor’s strawberry matcha is some of the best matcha I’ve had in Evanston. The strawberry puree at the bottom was juicy and fresh, and it mixed perfectly with a bitter, properly green matcha. I would return to Wafflavor again and again just for this.

While I want to love Wafflavor, I think they may still be finding their footing. The waffles have potential. The toppings and flavor creations are on point; however, I found the waffles themselves fell short of my expectations and standards for the price.

My experience at Wafflavor wasn’t flawless, but I am intrigued to return and eager to give them a second chance as they continue to get accustomed to their Evanston audience. I’m ready for more tantalizing seasonal flavors and, of course, many more strawberry matchas.

Email: [email protected]

X: @DaltonHanna06

Related Stories:

— Open Tab: Cross-Rhodes brings rich Mediterranean fare to Evanston

— Reel Thoughts: Horror film ‘The Long Walk’ draws on gore to keep pace

— Back-to-School playlist: 7 songs to help you focus and recharge this fall