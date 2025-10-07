Captured: Football: Northwestern rocks Louisiana-Monroe 42-7

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern took down Louisiana-Monroe 42-7 Saturday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, bumping NU to 12th in Big Ten standings. After a first-drive touchdown by the Warhawks (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt), the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) didn’t allow them to score for the remainder of the game. The stadium was packed with NU alumni who returned to Evanston for homecoming weekend. The ’Cats fired on almost all cylinders, with several young receivers’ breakout performances, and a strong showing from graduate student quarterback Preston Stone, spearheading the ‘Cats’ victory. Coach David Braun’s group will next travel to Penn State, which is fresh off an upset loss to UCLA.

