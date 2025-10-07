Categories:

Captured: Football: Northwestern rocks Louisiana-Monroe 42-7

Byline photo of Dov Weinstein Elul
Andrew Goldman and Dov Weinstein Elul
October 7, 2025
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II celebrates a catch.
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II caught three passes for a career-high 80 receiving yards.
Andrew Goldman/The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern took down Louisiana-Monroe 42-7 Saturday at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, bumping NU to 12th in Big Ten standings. After a first-drive touchdown by the Warhawks (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt), the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) didn’t allow them to score for the remainder of the game. The stadium was packed with NU alumni who returned to Evanston for homecoming weekend. The ’Cats fired on almost all cylinders, with several young receivers’ breakout performances, and a strong showing from graduate student quarterback Preston Stone, spearheading the ‘Cats’ victory. Coach David Braun’s group will next travel to Penn State, which is fresh off an upset loss to UCLA.

Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe lies on the ground after a run.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student defensive lineman Najee Story before the game.
Andrew Goldman/The Daily Northwestern
Players celebrate a touchdown.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Sophomore wide receiver Hayden Eligon II catches the ball.
Andrew Goldman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone rushes the ball.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Students celebrate in the crowd.
Andrew Goldman/The Daily Northwestern
Junior wide receiver Griffin Wilde runs to the endzone.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Redshirt junior tight end Chris Petrucci looks to the crowd after the game.
Andrew Goldman/The Daily Northwestern
Passionate Northwestern fan celebrating a touchdown.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern

 

