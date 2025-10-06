Evanston packed AMC for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ movie

Two years after her smash-hit “Eras Tour” movie dropped, Taylor Swift is back on the silver screen to promote her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” with a movie obviously titled “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.”

After Swift’s album was released at 11 p.m. CST on Thursday, the film showed Friday afternoon to Sunday night almost hourly in AMC theaters nationwide, including AMC Evanston 12.

“It was basically an extended behind-the-scenes of this main music video that she directed and produced, and it showed the music at the very end,” Weinberg senior Julia Schaffner said.

The movie billed itself as a set of “never-before-seen personal reflections” on songs from her latest record.

The run time included showings of lyric videos interspersed with song explanations, as well as the premiere of a music video (that was released on YouTube Sunday night) and its behind-the-scenes outtakes.

Weinberg senior Carleigh O’Marra was already familiar with “The Life of a Showgirl,” having listened to the album prior to seeing the movie. She appreciated the chance to give its songs another go while getting a peek behind the creative curtain.

“I like that she kind of explained what some of the songs are about,” O’Marra said. “It’s fun to see her interpretation versus what you thought of (the music) the first time you listened to it.”

While there were many highlights, it was hard for O’Marra and Schaffner to land on a personal favorite track from the dozen released. They agreed that lead single “The Fate of Ophelia” was the most memorable song, which had its music video premiere during the movie.

McCormick sophomore Alp Ertürk met up with his friends at The Arch around ten minutes before the start of his movie at 7 p.m. on Friday. In an atypical move for a movie, “Release Party” started sharply at the posted showtime, bypassing the trailers completely. This required audiences to arrive sharply on time to get the full picture.

“We barely made it in time,” Ertürk said.

Ertürk had also listened to the album before making the trip to Evanston’s AMC. His most anticipated aspect of the movie was getting to gain “a new perspective” on the songs thanks to the short explanation of what inspired them.

With showtimes running on the hour on Friday evening, the one-weekend-only event brought in more people beyond just students.

Jessica Fisch (Communication M.A.’15) was grateful for an opportunity to spend the afternoon with her eight-year-old daughter. Both Fisch and her daughter were most impressed by the wire-based choreography in the one-take scenes of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video.

“We counted down the days ‘til it came (out), and we’re just excited at a new Taylor Swift album,” Fisch said. “I think it’s amazing to get to listen to it on that sound system.”

