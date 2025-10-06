Curtain Call: JTE’s ‘Song Cycle: Gathering Sparks’ lights up Annie May Swift Hall with unique song lineup

The Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s annual production “Song Cycle” took center stage this weekend for an hour of performance.

A song cycle is a group of individually complete songs that are performed in a sequence and linked under a common theme. Every fall quarter, JTE produces a song cycle.

This year’s cycle theme was “Gathering Sparks,” influenced by the eponymous poem by American author and poet Howard Schwartz.

With three shows, 14 songs and 12 performers, Annie May Swift Hall lit up Friday and Saturday with masterful singing.

The opening song, “Gathering Sparks,” was performed by the entire cast. They produced a strong opening with beautiful harmonies.

Medill sophomore Olivia Brown performed the first solo “I’ll Be Here” from the musical “Ordinary Days,” which is about loss during 9/11. Her angelic voice and emotional performance left many of her friends and family members in tears.

Communication sophomore Sayuki Layne performed “Inochi no Namae (Name of Life)” by Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi. Her performance was operatic with a church-like composition.

One of the highlights of the show was “The I Love You Song” from the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Communication junior Rose Bicas-Dolgen played the role of Olive, a student at the spelling bee. Her voice was powerful, but controlled. However, it was Communication senior Sarah Olson and Communication sophomore Eli Hoffer, who played her parents, that really tied the piece all together.

Next came a song from a favorite musical of mine: “Into the Woods.” Bicas-Dolgen followed up her spelling bee performance as Little Red in “No One Is Alone.” Communication senior Sarah Novak brought her euphonious voice playing Cinderella, while Communication sophomore Henry Carson matched the personality of the baker perfectly.

“Are You There, God?” was an original song performed Friday and Saturday night by soloist sophomore Ellie Caro.

Olson and Bicas-Dolgen sang “Celebrate” from “Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens,” bringing a fun and upbeat melody to shift the tone of the show.

“Shine” from “Fugitive Songs” — a song cycle musical itself — featured Communication sophomore Ethan Park as the primary soloist alongside five company members. Park was fantastic, giving a performance that reminded me of Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables” as he stood atop a podium, fist in the air.

“Desert Song” by Säje, a female vocal group from the U.S., was covered by a gorgeous quartet of Novak, Caro, Layne and Communication senior Sydney MacGilvray.

“Another Life” from “The Bridges of Madison County” had an interesting beat with maracas in the background. Communication junior Emily Kessel provided delicate, yet confident vocals.

“(I Guess I) Miss You” from “The SpongeBob Musical” left the whole crowd laughing. Carson and Hoffer were perfectly cast and performed the song with comedic timing and humorous moments, but never dropped their commanding vocals.

“October Sky” by Yebba was fun and melodious as MacGilvary utilized her sweet-sounding voice perfectly for the song.

“Don’t Forget Me” from the musical “SMASH” showcased Communication senior Veronica Gonzalez’s power and strong vocal prowess.

The hour wrapped up with “Vessels,” a song adapted by Cecilia Luce from the poem by Schwartz. As the full cast re-entered the stage, they each lit a candle during the song, providing a full circle moment when the room went dark and a crowd of candles was the last thing the audience saw before the bows.

