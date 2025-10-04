Rapid Recap: Northwestern 42, Louisiana-Monroe 7

On paper, Northwestern’s Week 6 matchup against a Sunbelt Conference visitor appeared to be a breezy task, the type of confidence-building breather that could give the hosts momentum as the remainder of their Big Ten slate looms.

In what became a blowout 42-7 Wildcat (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) win, that reality came to fruition.

But when Louisiana-Monroe scored on its opening drive, there was a brief moment when NU’s commanding victory didn’t seem so certain.

Upon winning the coin toss and deferring possession to the game’s back half, coach David Braun’s squad gave the Warhawks (3-2, 1-0 Sunbelt) a chance with the ball to start. Their seven-play scoring drive was marked by six-straight run plays, as the visitors consistently broke tackles to tack on additional yardage.

ULM’s tone-setting touchdown was met with an NU score of its own. Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone struggled to start, completing just two of his six opening-drive pass attempts. With a fresh set of downs under his belt halfway through the drive, Stone lofted nearly identical deep balls to sophomore receiver Hayden Eligon II and both soared well over his head.

The ground game made up for Stone’s first-quarter jitters, stacking up short gains to move the ’Cats into the Red Zone. On the heels of a career-best performance against UCLA, redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe found the endzone on a three-yard run to equalize the score at 7-7.

Just as they had on the previous drive, the Warhawks seamlessly moved down the field, mostly thanks to a 48-yard pass by their backup quarterback that took them to NU’s 20-yard line.

The ’Cats’ defense stood firm, forcing their foes to attempt a field goal that was ultimately missed by a mile.

From there, Braun’s group capitalized on the embarrassing Warhawks’ miscue as it began to run up the score and never looked back.

Still struggling to find his rhythm through the air, Stone improvised during NU’s subsequent possession, picking up a critical 30 yards with his feet to take his team well beyond midfield. From there, the Texas-native turned back to his game-favorite target in Eligon II. The pair connected for a 37-yard touchdown, which was reeled in at the 14-yard line and carried the rest of the way.

Rather than settling for an extra point, the ’Cats opted to add two more points to the board on graduate student tight end Lawson Albright’s rushing conversion.

NU tacked on a field goal in its final drive before the break, making the score 18-7 at halftime.

Following intermission, the ’Cats ran away with it, tacking on three more touchdowns in the third quarter alone.

Continuing his dominant form, Komolafe kicked off NU’s second-half scoring with a 39-yard run up the middle.

After the defense forced a ULM punt, junior wide receiver Griffin Wilde emerged after a quiet start to the afternoon when Stone connected with him for a 49-yard touchdown reception to make the score 32-7.

With just 16 seconds remaining in the contest’s penultimate quarter, Stone completed a short pass to sophomore wide receiver Drew Wagner to further the advantage.

Stone took a seat in the fourth quarter after a dominant showing, giving way for freshman quarterback Ryan Boe to take some snaps.

Here are five takeaways from NU’s victory over ULM:

1. ’Cats right the ship after impressive ULM start

For an NU squad looking to cap its four-game homestand with back-to-back wins, watching Warhawks’ quarterback Aidan Armenta find a wide-open receiver and an opening-drive touchdown likely wasn’t the start it hoped for.

Hosting the least formidable foe on their remaining schedule for Homecoming Weekend, the ’Cats were poised to finish with the commanding victory they ultimately acquired.

But for the game’s first two drives, the visitors looked like they could give NU a run for its money.

Though they didn’t change the number on the scoreboard in their second possession, the Warhawks put up another productive drive, including a 48-yard pass to move them downfield.

ULM averaged 9.5 yards per play in the first quarter, compared to NU’s 3.8. It wasn’t until Warhawks’ kicker Luke Stagg’s 45-yard field goal attempt came up way short that the tide shifted firmly in the hosts’ favor.

2. New receiving options emerge

Since transferring from South Dakota State ahead of the season, junior wide receiver Griffin Wilde had become Stone’s most-targeted option through NU’s first four games this season ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

He’d already racked up 311 receiving yards on 22 catches and ranked 7th in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game headed into Week 6.

Though he’d ultimately return to the spotlight after a third-quarter touchdown, Wilde didn’t record a catch through the game’s opening 30 minutes as Stone experimented with alternative options.

In his stead, Eligon II seemed to be Stone’s go-to-guy. After making his first-career start in NU’s previous matchup with UCLA, the sophomore receiver played a major role in the ’Cats’ victory over the Warhawks.

The subject of seven first-half targets, Eligon II corralled three balls and racked up 80 receiving yards before intermission. Following two lofty attempts that ended in vain on NU’s second scoring drive of the afternoon, Stone connected with Eligon II on a 37-yard catch that gave NU the lead.

Both Eligon II and Wagner were targeted seven times by Stone, while Wilde was targeted five times. Wagner led the team with six catches.

3. Getting the job done, working out the kinks

As was the case with NU’s other blowout win over Western Illinois earlier this season, Saturday’s contest was a game the ’Cats should have won in dominant fashion and did.

Though the game served as a good opportunity for Stone to show off his arm and find his receivers in stride — which he’s struggled to do all season — there’s not much to be said about a result that was likely from the get-go.

Even in times when passes ended up incomplete, Stone played with confidence while still protecting the football.

The ’Cats ended the day with 515 total yards, throwing for more than they gained on the ground for the first time in a win this season.

The contest marked the second time in offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s tenure that the group surpassed the 500-yard threshold of total offense, as well as the second time it scored an opening-drive touchdown.

4. Backups see snaps

With a commanding advantage in tow, Stone and Komolafe took back seats late in the game as Boe and redshirt freshman running back Dashun Reeder saw more snaps than they’re used to.

Boe’s first possession in the driver’s seat resulted in a field goal, but his second ended in NU’s first punt of the afternoon with just over three minutes left to play.

Though Boe’s performance was nothing to write home about, Reeder ended up surpassing Komolafe’s rushing total on the day, erupting for 79 yards on 11 carries.

5. A trip to Happy Valley awaits

On the heels of its longest homestand since 2016, NU will next head to college football’s second-largest stadium to face now-No. 7 Penn State.

The Nittany Lions will enter the game hoping to lick their wounds from a shocking Saturday loss to UCLA, which fell to NU just a week prior. In that game, which took place at the same time the ’Cats took on ULM, the Bruins had amassed a 27-7 lead by halftime, making what had been a College Football Playoff semifinalist last season look like a shell of what it once was.



Though the Nittany Lions cut the deficit to a single possession late in the game, UCLA held firm to seal its win.

Prior to the convincing loss at UCLA, Penn State recorded dominant wins over Nevada, FIU and Villanova in their non-conference slate, but dropped its Big Ten opener to then-No. 6 Oregon at home.

The ’Cats will look to carry momentum from consecutive wins into one of the sport’s most threatening visiting atmospheres.

