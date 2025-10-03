Professors navigate AI use in classrooms with limited campus-wide guidance

Northwestern professors are taking a range of approaches to address artificial intelligence in the classroom this academic year. With limited campus-wide guidance on AI use, individual instructors are left to decide how and when tools like ChatGPT can be used in their courses.

Faculty approaches generally fall into three categories: closed, where AI use is completely banned; conditional, where AI is allowed only in certain situations or when the professor explicitly permits its use; and open, where AI use is encouraged as long as students abide by the professor’s rules.

Medill Prof. Edward Malthouse takes a conditional approach in his statistics classes, where he allows students to use AI as a learning tool to practice different types of math problems.

“It’s a super powerful tool, and we should encourage students to use it, but they need to know how to use it responsibly,” Malthouse said.

He said access to ChatGPT has reduced long lines of students at his office hours by providing another way to explain problem solving concepts to his students.

At the same time, Malthouse added that he decided to switch his exams back to paper to prevent students from using AI during tests.

One concern of students with generative AI is that they could use it dishonestly, according to the University’s website on AI uses in courses. The NU Artificial Intelligence website outlines ways instructors can redesign assignments to address this issue.

Some of these assignment examples shift the focus from simply completing a task to analyzing how AI approaches it by asking students to review and compare AI-generated content. This approach encourages critical thinking and reduces the likelihood of over-reliance on the technology.

Kellogg Prof. Joel Shapiro allows his students to create their own AI policy.

“I teach classes about data and about AI, so I think it’s appropriate for students who are learning about data and AI to themselves build the AI policy for the class,” he said.

Shapiro explained that students work in teams to draft potential policies, then vote on them to select a winner. He said that these policies vary by class.

McCormick Prof. Luís Amaral said he worries students will skip the learning process and rely too heavily on AI if they have access to it.

“The faculty don’t think about what they are teaching, the students don’t think about how to solve the problem,” Amaral said. “There isn’t any human in the loop.”

Amaral explained that under his closed AI policy, the first time he detects AI-generated work in a student’s assignment, he grades only up to 50% of the points. A second violation results in a failing grade.

“A lot of times, students say they use it to find mistakes or help explain something, and those are potentially great strategies,” Amaral said. “But my own perspective is that you get more out of it by talking with someone rather than by asking AI.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Northwestern students and professors navigate confusion, opportunity with generative AI

— University Libraries offers workshop for students on generative artificial intelligence

— ‘If you’re not going to limit, you want to lead’: Provost’s Generative AI Advisory Committee’s approach to AI in the classroom