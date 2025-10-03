Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Professors navigate AI use in classrooms with limited campus-wide guidance

Illustration by Siri Reddy
There is limited campus-wide guidance on AI use.
Elizabeth Perry, Reporter
October 3, 2025

Northwestern professors are taking a range of approaches to address artificial intelligence in the classroom this academic year. With limited campus-wide guidance on AI use, individual instructors are left to decide how and when tools like ChatGPT can be used in their courses. 

Faculty approaches generally fall into three categories: closed, where AI use is completely banned; conditional, where AI is allowed only in certain situations or when the professor explicitly permits its use; and open, where AI use is encouraged as long as students abide by the professor’s rules.

Medill Prof. Edward Malthouse takes a conditional approach in his statistics classes, where he allows students to use AI as a learning tool to practice different types of math problems. 

“It’s a super powerful tool, and we should encourage students to use it, but they need to know how to use it responsibly,” Malthouse said. 

He said access to ChatGPT has reduced long lines of students at his office hours by providing another way to explain problem solving concepts to his students. 

At the same time, Malthouse added that he decided to switch his exams back to paper to prevent students from using AI during tests.

One concern of students with generative AI is that they could use it dishonestly, according to the University’s website on AI uses in courses. The NU Artificial Intelligence website outlines ways instructors can redesign assignments to address this issue. 

Some of these assignment examples shift the focus from simply completing a task to analyzing how AI approaches it by asking students to review and compare AI-generated content. This approach encourages critical thinking and reduces the likelihood of over-reliance on the technology. 

Kellogg Prof. Joel Shapiro allows his students to create their own AI policy. 

“I teach classes about data and about AI, so I think it’s appropriate for students who are learning about data and AI to themselves build the AI policy for the class,” he said. 

Shapiro explained that students work in teams to draft potential policies, then vote on them to select a winner. He said that these policies vary by class. 

McCormick Prof. Luís Amaral said he worries students will skip the learning process and rely too heavily on AI if they have access to it. 

“The faculty don’t think about what they are teaching, the students don’t think about how to solve the problem,” Amaral said. “There isn’t any human in the loop.” 

Amaral explained that under his closed AI policy, the first time he detects AI-generated work in a student’s assignment, he grades only up to 50% of the points. A second violation results in a failing grade.

“A lot of times, students say they use it to find mistakes or help explain something, and those are potentially great strategies,” Amaral said.  “But my own perspective is that you get more out of it by talking with someone rather than by asking AI.”

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Northwestern students and professors navigate confusion, opportunity with generative AI 

University Libraries offers workshop for students on generative artificial intelligence 

‘If you’re not going to limit, you want to lead’: Provost’s Generative AI Advisory Committee’s approach to AI in the classroom

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Academic
McCormick Professor Yonggang Huang, who recently was elected a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, teaches Engineering Analysis II every Winter Quarter in the Technological Institute.
McCormick Prof. Yonggang Huang elected a fellow of Royal Society of Engineering
The Northwestern University Arch is pictured from behind.
Northwestern research to be funded through 2025 amid federal freeze, Bienen promises
Two women stand with a first day of class purple sign outside of Deering Library in the sun.
Expectations vs. reality: Class of 2029 early decision admits reflect on first weeks at Northwestern
Illustration of three individuals on steps. A woman is helped up the stairs by another, and a man walks up the stairs from below.
Q&A: Study by Pritzker Prof. Chika Okafor finds minorities still receive fewer opportunities in ‘color-blind’ settings
Uri Wilensky is the co-director of the joint Ph.D. program in computer science and learning sciences.
Northwestern Prof. Uri Wilensky wins prestigious $3.8 million Yidan Prize for Education Research
Scissors cutting a photo of the Adobe app.
Medill students mourn loss of individual Adobe Creative Cloud access following University cuts
More in Campus
A red Stellenbosch University logo and a purple NU logo are positioned to the right of several curvy lines.
Despite recent funding uncertainties, global health partnership with South Africa yields successful medical technology
NU Graduate Workers for Palestine hosted a press conference and sit-in to protest the bias training on Sept. 26.
Fewer than three dozen students could face bias training penalties this fall, Northwestern clarifies
Raj Mankad asks a question during a meeting as two coworkers look on.
Q&A: Northwestern alum Raj Mankad traces path to Pulitzer Prize win
Wednesday marked ASG’s first meeting of the academic year.
ASG Senate tackles first meeting of the academic year, introduces participation incentive raffle
Graphic of plane, globe, passport and books with writing “H-1B”
Federal $100k H-1B visa fee prompts Northwestern faculty, student concerns over future international recruitment
The words “If You’re Reading This, You Are Not Alone” appear
Mental health support site provides community for students to open up about struggles
More in Faculty
Two hands hold pencils and write on a white letter in a pink envelope.
Hundreds of Northwestern faculty sign letter to Board of Trustees requesting faculty representation in presidential search
A man in a suit speaks at a podium with a lecture room backdrop.
Northwestern faculty express sympathy for Michael Schill’s resignation, hope for future leadership
A man and woman wearing black suit jackets sit while the man addresses the crowd with a microphone.
CDC whistleblower and Northwestern alum returns to teach disease outbreak course
A man stands in a lab.
Northwestern Prof. John Rogers wins Royal Society’s Bakerian Medal and Lecture
A man wears a headset, a purple cap and a purple hoodie at a football game
Pat Fitzgerald reaches settlement in NU wrongful termination lawsuit
Around 70 students showed out between Northwestern’s two Science Homecoming events.
Northwestern graduate students use hometown newspapers as platforms for change through Science Homecoming initiative