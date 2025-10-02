Evanston’s two Buy Nothing Facebook groups build community while keeping items out of landfills

Early this year, the Buy Nothing Evanston Facebook group had fewer than 10,000 members. Now it has over 12,000.

Couple Ellis and Erin Booker started the Facebook group in 2021.

“Ultimately, the goal is to try to keep things out of landfills and keep people aware of how much we consume and how much we throw away,” Erin Booker said. “There’s just so much abundance, and it’s very available should anybody really take the time and make it available to someone else.”

The group’s growth has been completely organic — the Bookers haven’t advertised their group in any way, Ellis Booker said. Rather, the growth has been a “beautiful surprise,” he added.

Still, Ellis Booker speculates that there may be a reason for the recent surge in group membership.

“Is it possible that as people are getting more and more concerned about the economy, the impact of tariffs, slowdowns, layoffs, whatever, that they’re saying, ‘Hey, we don’t need to buy this bookshelf. Let’s look on some free sites?’” Ellis Booker said.

The Buy Nothing Evanston Facebook group post gets several posts a day, with members offering a variety of items, from toys to clothing to furniture, for free. Posting items for sale is not allowed.

As administrators, Ellis and Erin Booker spend about ten minutes each day monitoring the group and admitting new members. The two have been doing it for so long that it’s now part of their DNA, Ellis Booker said.

When the couple started the group, they weren’t really aware that there was a global project with the same goal, Erin Booker said.

That organization, the Buy Nothing Project, is a “global gift economy” that allows members to list items for free within their local group, according to the project’s website. The worldwide venture aims to reduce waste, help members save money and foster community.

Danelle Foster is the administrator for Evanston’s Buy Nothing Project group — also called Buy Nothing Evanston — which has roughly 2,500 members. The group was created in 2020.

The two Facebook groups differ primarily in their restrictions on membership. The Buy Nothing Project-affiliated group limits membership to those living within city boundaries.

“It’s supposed to be a hyper-local gifting community,” Foster said. “To me, it’s a way to really get to know people who actually live around you.”

The Bookers’ group, however, is open to anyone.

Both Ellis and Erin Booker work in real estate, Ellis Booker said. Through their work, they realized that when a family comes from out of town to help clean out a living space, they wouldn’t be able to post on more exclusive Facebook groups. So with that in mind, they intentionally kept membership open to anyone, Ellis Booker said.

Still, both groups place an emphasis on community and preventing items from ending up in landfills.

Along with the project’s positive impact on the environment, Foster appreciates the community that comes with the Buy Nothing Project, she said.

Ellis Booker echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of the groups today — beyond helping the planet and building community, they also provide opportunities for group members to save money.

“I think these groups show their value when people, for whatever reason, try and get off the consumption train,” Ellis Booker said. “It generally happens when people are nervous about the economy.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @reganmichele215

Related Stories:

— Dr. Ben Jamieson Stanley discusses book “Precarious Eating”

— Winnetka environmentalist Patrick Hanley hopes to bring sustainability, grassroots vision to state Senate

— Vertigo Productions’ ‘The Seagullman’ paints a hopeful picture of individual impacts on environmental crisis