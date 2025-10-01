Margin Notes: Northwestern failed to meet my expectations. That’s a good thing.

A question from a freshman friend recently left me tongue-tied — one I’d once tossed at upperclassmen back when I was a first-year myself.

“When did you start to feel like Northwestern is home?”

Boy, did that teleport me to last fall. Agonizing over the need for belonging, I remember asking several of my older friends whether they accepted Evanston — or Chicago, even — as “home.”

The question wasn’t about whether you could belong at NU. Obviously, you knew you had the capacity to find some community here. It was about how long it would take.

Why didn’t I feel like I was supposed to be here yet? How long would I have to wait? When will it all click?

The freshman’s eyes were hopeful — I knew what they truly wanted to hear was a number: “It took me a week,” “The entire fall quarter” or “Exactly six months and 17 days” — anything that would give them a timeline they could cling to, a calendar box they could mark as “Now, I’m Settled.”

After a long pause, I began talking about how the feeling of home is different for everyone, that there is no answer and — then I stopped. I knew I was being too diplomatic about it. So, I redirected the question toward the heart of their concern:

“Why don’t you feel like it’s home right now?” I asked.

One of my friends’ eyes glistened slightly before he answered, “Because I feel as though this isn’t the right place for me,” he said. “It isn’t meeting my expectations.”

Ah, “expectations.” Now that’s a word that’s often thrown around in several of my personal relationships. We expect people to respect us. We expect people to love us. We expect people to communicate with us. In a way, relationships are all about meeting expectations. Is this true of places, too?

I suppose the phrase “Home is where the heart is” does imply you’re checking some boxes: comfort, company, familiarity, stability. Is the place we call home just a series of must-haves?

Admittedly, NU didn’t initially meet my expectations either. I felt that the party scene was sub-optimal, that several student organizations were unimaginably selective and that classes swayed between positively life-changing and dreadfully shrug-worthy.

I wasn’t sure if this was the right place for me. At some point during my freshman year, I questioned my major, my interests — sometimes, my choice of college entirely.

But I gave NU the grace to also exceed my expectations in areas I thought it would come short — dotted with hidden reading-gardens, filled with incredible diversity in its student body and always buzzing with events, guest lectures and celebrations.

It also has this unexpected air to it — a sense of endless support for you to try literally anything. You are encouraged to change your major, study abroad, lead your own research and work with dogs, kids, the elderly, people across the world. I had expected a high-achieving environment, but I certainly didn’t expect a space so wonderfully laced with opportunity and freedom.

More importantly, NU became the place where I made some of my most meaningful friendships — something I never imagined I’d have. People I expected to “just like” became people I admired, respected and relied on — individuals I would undoubtedly invite to my future wedding.

In many ways, the University didn’t meet my bad expectations either. Even in my most unhappy moments, this school always found its own ways to pleasantly surprise me.

And besides, “AND is in our DNA.” I can pull all-nighters in the library and still lose myself in borderline professional student theatre. I can feel crushed by the quarter system and still have time to be swept up in once-in-a-lifetime talks with Jacinda Ardern or Sarah Jessica Parker. I can mourn being shut out of a student club and turn that disappointment into creating an organization of my own.

By the end of freshman year, I was able to say that I wished some elements of college were different — and — that I was grateful for most others.

“No place will meet your expectations exactly the way you want it to,” I told my friend. “It will disappoint you in some areas and delight you in others.”

He protested the insufficiency of my answer. “But how will you know?” he asked, discreetly pointing to his heart. “How will you know when it feels right?”

I felt inclined to say something deeply emotional and insightful, but all I could think about was the naked simplicity of it.

“At the end of the day, you just want a place that makes you want to leave your bed in the morning,” I said. “Ironically, that’s when you know it’s home.”

I wanted to overexplain and justify my phrasing — to compensate for the fact that I hadn’t provided a numerical value. But this was the most honest response I had.

I hadn’t quite met my friend’s expectations for the perfect answer — and that might’ve been the greatest thing about it.

Alexia Sextou is a Medill sophomore and author of “Margin Notes.” She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

