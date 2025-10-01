Football: Robert Fitzgerald reaps benefits of arriving early and leaving late in 2025 ascension

Redshirt junior safety Robert Fitzgerald made up his mind at the end of last season. With former teammates in the secondary graduating and transferring out, 2025 was bound to be different for Fitzgerald.

“I was like, ‘All right. This is my year,’” Fitzgerald told The Daily on Tuesday. “… It was really my spot to lose, and I made up my mind that I wasn’t going to let that happen.”

The time and effort that followed by improving sleep and nutrition, watching film with staff, training and staying healthy has resulted in a remarkable start to the season. Through four games, Fitzgerald leads the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) with 36 total tackles and 22 solo tackles, a figure that ranks tied for ninth-best among all FBS players.

“A guy like that, that cares about football that much and loves football like that, he has a chance to be really, really good,” safeties coach Harlon Barnett said.

Fitzgerald’s love for football has existed for a long time. Despite playing “every sport” growing up, football has always had his heart.

Fitzgerald started playing flag football in grade school and switched to tackle football by fourth grade. Motivated by his dream of becoming a Green Bay Packer, he took his talents to Jesuit College Prep in Dallas.

During his freshman year of high school, Fitzgerald wasn’t on the varsity or junior varsity team. Instead, he played quarterback and safety for his school’s freshman team.

He did not have to wait much longer to take his talents to a broader stage.

“We knew he was a really good athlete and had a great knack for the game of football,” Jesuit Dallas coach Brandon Hickman said. “… He was a student of the game. Very mature at a young age.”

Fitzgerald began playing varsity football in his sophomore year of high school. During his three years on the team, Hickman said he was a renaissance man, playing safety, running back, wildcat quarterback, punt returner and kick returner.

A year on varsity helped him realize that he wanted to put everything into football and one day play at the next level. College coaches were as eager to make his dream come true. After nabbing a team-high four interceptions his sophomore year, Fitzgerald began garnering interest. Three games into his junior season, he received his first offer from Colorado.

It would be his very last offer, though, that changed everything. Northwestern came knocking in June before his senior season.

Before making his final decision, Fitzgerald had to give his best in his final season at Jesuit College Prep. In 2021, Fitzgerald worked 71 total tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups. On the offensive side of the ball, he rushed for 877 yards and 19 touchdowns, while catching 20 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

His performances earned him honors such as Dallas Morning News and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Built Ford Tough Player of the Week and an IHSS Football MVP Bobblehead recipient, which people started calling the “Robblehead.”

Fitzgerald, whose nickname is Superman, according to Hickman, was a one-of-a-kind player.

“I’ve been here 21 years at Jesuit, and I’ve never coached a player as good as Robert Fitzgerald as a whole,” Hickman said.

After the season, Fitzgerald made the decision about his future, picking Northwestern over Duke and Vanderbilt.

With a father from Chicago, a good community of family and friends and the chance to play Big Ten football with an elite education, the program made it difficult for him to pass up the opportunity.

“The people in this program are very special, from the top down,” Fitzgerald said. “From the coaches, to the players, to the training staff, to the equipment staff. Everyone in this building is really special.”

***

The now-star NU safety did not hit the ground running the same way he did on Hickman’s squad when he first arrived in Evanston.

“When I got here as a freshman, my head was just spinning,” Fitzgerald said. “Everything was moving so fast. I didn’t really understand the game of football.”

Through the same hard work and dedication implanted in his game since high school, Fitzgerald got through it.

Even in high school, his work ethic and dedication to being at the top of his game were hard to match. Hickman said Fitzgerald showed up for 6 a.m. practices an hour earlier to prepare.

“He would be foam rolling, he’d be sitting in the hot tub, getting prepared, taping himself, he just prepared his body,” Hickman said. “You don’t see many players like that in high school. A guy that really knows how to prepare for practice.”

The same aspect of Fitzgerald’s game has also impressed his college coaches. At his weekly press conference Monday, coach David Braun pointed out that Fitzgerald is “one of the first people in and one of the last people out.”

Barnett also expressed his admiration for how intentional he is about what he does, what goes into his body and his routine.

Offering similar levels of praise as they offered him, Fitzgerald credited his coaches for helping to develop him on the field and in the weight room.

All of the work positioned the Dallas native for success. Last season, he played in all 12 games, earning four starts. Perhaps his most notable moment was a game-sealing, first-career interception against Miami (Ohio).

When reflecting on the 2024 season, Barnett said he thought Fitzgerald’s usage could’ve been higher at the safety position.

“I told him at the end of last year that I felt like I did him a disservice, and I thought he should have played more than what he played for us at safety,” Barnett said. “… I said, ‘You’re a really good football player, and I expect a lot out of you, and I believe that you can do it.”

Through this year’s early contests, the opportunities have come Fitzgerald’s way, and he has made the most of them. The defensive back has started all four games this season and has led NU in tackles in three of them.

Saturday, as UCLA threatened to mount a comeback on its second-to-last drive down three, Fitzgerald came up with a critical tackle for loss that disrupted the whole drive.

Barnett said that the way Fitzgerald has continuously applied things he is learning in practice has made his skills better this season.

“I even said to him yesterday watching game film from Saturday, I said, ‘That’s something that you weren’t doing before I got here, but you’re doing it now,” Barnett said. “He said, ‘Yep,’ because he pays attention to everything that you tell him to do.”

Not only has Fitzgerald developed as a player since his freshman year, but he has also developed as a leader. Braun and Barnett lauded Fitzgerald for his ability to teach and help his teammates. Braun went as far as to liken Fitzgerald to “an extension of the coaching staff.”

While Fitzgerald said he has always led by example, he has worked on becoming more of a vocal leader.

“I’ve struggled with that in the past, so that’s kind of where I took that step this year,” Fitzgerald said. “… Being in their shoes at one point, I knew how much help I could provide to young guys in the room and really teaching them a playbook and teaching them how to watch film and how to take care of their bodies.”

In this way, Barnett said Fitzgerald is a guy he can trust as a coach, as his safety can break down information in their language as opposed to a coach’s language. Barnett said he has seen players like Jon Jon Stevens Jr., Alijah Jones and Sean Martin benefit from Fitzgerald’s help.

All the collaboration seemingly makes for a safety room that makes for a good team that is comfortable with each other. Maybe that is why Barnett feels comfortable joking with his guys and giving out nicknames.

“One of the names I give Rob is I call him the Terminator Two,” Barnett said. “… When the guy runs, that’s why I call him the Terminator Two. You can’t kill Rob. He’s gonna keep coming back.”

