Football: Four things to watch ahead of Northwestern’s game against Louisiana-Monroe

Northwestern’s 17-14 win over UCLA on Saturday came with a couple of firsts. Redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe notched his first 100-yard game, junior wide receiver Griffin Wilde hauled in his first touchdown with the program and the team earned its first conference and FBS win of the season.

On the heels of the confidence-boosting win, the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will tackle another first this week as the team prepares to face Louisiana-Monroe (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) for the first time in program history.

NU looks to finish non-conference play on a high note, and a win would go a long way for a team with a tall task ahead. The ’Cats face the 20th most difficult schedule to close the season, according to ESPN, largely due to a remaining Big Ten slate of teams that have combined for 22 wins so far this season.

On the other hand, the Warhawks travel to Evanston amid an up-and-down season of their own. Louisiana-Monroe is riding high after snapping a 16-year losing streak against the Arkansas State Red Wolves with a 28-16 win last week, but also lost 73-0 to their only Power Four opponent, then-No. 21 Alabama.

With that in mind, here are four things to know heading into NU’s final non-conference game of 2025:

1. Stars in the secondary

The ’Cats and the Warhawks are in two very different situations with their respective pass defenses this season. Louisiana-Monroe has allowed the 10th most passing yards per game in the country, with nearly 280, while NU is 20th lowest at just under 160 per game. But they both have a star playmaker on their side.

Redshirt junior defensive back Robert Fitzgerald has found a new gear in 2025, building off an already strong performance last season. He leads all Power Four defensive backs with 36 tackles so far and is already 10 shy of his total last season.

Coach David Braun and his staff have unleashed Fitzgerald’s skillset in their defense, and he’s been everywhere on the field for the ’Cats. While he primarily plays deep safety for NU, Braun has set up Fitzgerald as a blitz threat in key situations multiple times this season.

Fitzgerald screamed through the offensive line a few times on UCLA’s final possessions, picking up a tackle for loss with UCLA pinned back in their own territory and forcing quarterback Nico Iamaleava to step up into a sack on the second-to-last play of the game.

For the Warhawks, newcomer defensive back D’Arco Perkins-McCallister has made a name for himself in a similar way.

The transfer from Chattanooga was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week in his first game with the program after tallying the first two sacks of his career. Perkins-McCallister tacked on another in the win over Arkansas State, and he leads the FBS in sacks by a member of the secondary.

Both he and Fitzgerald are dynamic playmakers on the backend and should be able to contribute heavily on Saturday with their ability to make an impact in the backfield.

2. Ground and pound

Both the ’Cats and Warhawks revolve their offense around the rushing attack. NU has played just one game with more passing attempts than rushes, while their opponent has yet to tally one this season.

Keeping the ball on the ground has been a near-necessity for both teams to succeed, with the two combining for a single win with fewer than 40 rushing attempts — Louisiana Monroe’s aforementioned win over Arkansas State.

The Warhawks in particular lean heavily on the ground game, even more so than the ’Cats, handing the ball off at the ninth-highest rate in the FBS at just under 69% of their snaps. Even when trailing, that number only dips to 64%.

With both sides having a strong run game and a clear game script to keep the ball on the ground with the game on the line, no matter how the game unfolds, it will likely involve its fair share of handoffs.

3. Red Zone strategy

NU and Louisiana-Monroe want to run the ball, but not always in the same way. This season, FBS teams are turning to the run game roughly 8% more in the red zone than their rates everywhere else on the field.

Despite being a run-heavy offense, the ’Cats don’t greatly change their run-pass strategy in the red zone compared to the average team, currently operating two ticks over that mark. Louisiana-Monroe, conversely, opts to pass 13% more than usual, the second largest swing in that direction among FBS teams.

This difference is so apparent because of how distinctly the Warhawks’ coaching staff treats the high red zone — the area between the 10-and 20-yard lines — and the low red zone, the area with 10 yards to go or less.