Chicago Avenue bike lane project sparks tension among businesses, residents

As Evanston continues to move forward with the Chicago Avenue Multimodal Corridor project, some members of the street’s community have concerns — particularly about the planned bike lanes.

The project received a $10.06 million grant in August from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Along with extending the bike lanes on Chicago Avenue from Davis Street to the Chicago city limits, the project aims to upgrade and improve the safety of bus stops, traffic signals and crosswalks. Construction is intended to start in 2028.

On Sept. 22, the Department of Transportation rescinded grants for bike lanes in several U.S. cities, including Boston and Fairfield, Alabama. An Evanston spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Daily that the city has not yet been notified of any “grant funds for transportation” being rescinded.

The study guiding the bike lane construction was conducted in 2020. The city hosted two public meetings in 2021 and one in 2024 to gauge feedback on the project.

Armen Minasian, owner of Minasian Rug Company on Chicago and Dempster, said that since the community meetings occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city didn’t try hard to get local business perspectives, which he called “typical of Evanston politics.”

“This bike lane is running right through a very busy street with lots of long-existing businesses,” Heather Behm, the co-owner of Union Pizzeria and Union Squared, said. “So, I am concerned about the impact that it’s going to have on our business.”

She said that she relies on parking because the majority of her business is pick-ups or deliveries. Without storefront parking, drivers have to park a block and a half away, which is “an inconvenience” to them, Behn said.

While Behm said the city did the “proper thing” by putting a notice on the website, she wishes they had sought more direct conversations with businesses.

“We bring in thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars in revenue through liquor taxes,” she said. “We should have been directly engaged at the outset of this plan.”

For 3rd Ward resident Laura Kushner, the biggest issue is also parking. Although she didn’t attend any community meetings, her neighbors told her their questions about residential parking on Chicago Avenue were ignored.

Kushner said Southeast Evanston is densely populated, so finding a parking space in front of her townhouse complex, the Courts of Evanston, is already tricky. It will only become harder when the new South Boulevard apartment complex is completed, she said.

“We’re just worried that if we have service people come to our homes, where would these service people park?” she said.

Minasian said that he is also worried about the safety of drivers with the new bike lanes.

He said that from his shop, he sees emergency vehicles traveling down the road at high speeds. Typically, cars pull over to make room for these vehicles. When the bike lanes are completed, they will have less room to do so, Minasian said.

“I don’t have a problem with the bike lane, but I do have a problem with doing something that’s unsafe for the city,” Minasian said.

