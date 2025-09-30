Football: Griffin Wilde makes immediate impact in Northwestern wide receiver room

Whenever Northwestern dialed up a big passing play Saturday against UCLA, there was a simple formula: find No. 17.

Since joining the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) this offseason upon transferring from South Dakota State, junior wide receiver Griffin Wilde has made the FCS to FBS transition look seamless. He caught his first touchdown with NU Saturday in the 17-14 win over the Bruins. In that game, he had four receptions of 15-plus yards and finished the day with a team-high seven catches and 98 yards.

Through four weeks, Wilde is tied for seventh in the Big Ten with 22 receptions and solo-10th with 311 receiving yards. He is the only player with double-digit receptions or 100-plus receiving yards for the ’Cats and has quickly emerged as the team’s top receiving option.

“(Griffin is) very internally competitive and confident in his ability,” coach David Braun said during his weekly press conference Monday. “The level of trust that he’s built up with his entire offense, all his teammates and specifically Preston Stone is something that stands out.”

Wilde has led the NU in receptions and receiving yards in each of the first four games, becoming the first NU wide receiver to do so since former All-American Austin Carr in 2016. He and graduate student quarterback Preston Stone have developed a quick rapport, and their connection has been the engine of the ’Cats’ passing game through four games.

“(I’m) just trying to build (Stone’s) confidence in whatever way I can,” Wilde told The Daily on Tuesday. “Either catching the easy balls always and making the hard catches for him. If he wants something after practice, we’re staying after throwing extra balls or watching film. (We’re finding) little things to be together more often.”

NU lost five of its six leading pass catchers from 2024 in the offseason, including graduating multi-year starting wide receivers AJ Henning and Bryce Kirtz. Tasked with replacing over 75% of the team’s receiving production from last year, the ’Cats have leaned on a young and largely unproven wide receiver corps.

Wide receivers Drew Wagner, Ricky Ahumaraeze, Frank Covey IV and Hayden Eligon II, have also rotated as starters. Of the young group, Wilde has been Stone’s go-to target with 22 of the team’s 63 catches.

Wilde said being in NU’s wide receiver room has been exciting, as the group is hungry to take advantage of opportunities to improve.

Both Stone and Wilde made their way to Evanston this offseason via the transfer portal. At SMU, Stone played in a high-volume passing offense that included several current NFL wide receivers. Stone had high praise for Wilde — the former FCS star — after defeating UCLA Saturday, already lauding him as one of the best receivers he has played with.

“Griffin’s the man. He’s a special dude,” Stone told reporters postgame Saturday. “I’ve been blessed to play with some really good receivers since I’ve been in college, like Rashee Rice and Danny Gray, and Griffin’s right up there. He’s one of the best receivers I’ve ever thrown to.”

Wilde had a dominant 2024 season with South Dakota State, with 71 receptions, 1,147 yards and 12 touchdowns. That earned him FCS Football Central All-American Second Team and All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team honors. Since making the jump to the Big Ten, Wilde has adjusted his game to find immediate success with 153 receiving yards in two conference games.

“As advertised, everyone is bigger, stronger, faster and a little more assignment sound (in the Big Ten),” Wilde said. “Getting open half a second earlier, seeing the coverage a little bit earlier is stuff that I continue to grow at.”

Following the trail of offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, who spent seven years at SDSU before joining the ’Cats in 2024, Wilde and graduate student offensive lineman Evan Beerntsen transferred from the Jackrabbits this offseason. Lujan coached both players during SDSU’s FCS national championship run in 2023. Wilde said his familiarity with Lujan and his scheme has allowed him to adjust quickly to NU and Big Ten football.



“It definitely made the transition really easy,” Wilde said. “It’s part of the reason I’ve been able to come in and help the team as early as I have. Knowing Lujan, it’s a comfort level to know the OC and what he’s about.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @little_andrew_3

Related Stories:

— Pachuta: For Northwestern football, daring offense is a must

— Football: Anto Saka isn’t ‘stat-hunting,’ remains solely focused on winning ways ahead of Week 6

— Football: Northwestern holds off late UCLA push for 17-14 win