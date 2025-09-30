Open Tab: Cross-Rhodes brings rich Mediterranean fare to Evanston

There’s an unspoken checklist for great hole-in-the-wall dining: an unassuming exterior, a small but mighty wait staff and a cash-only policy.

In Evanston, most restaurants check off one, maybe two. But it’s rare to find all three — except at Cross-Rhodes, where authentic, cheap Greek fare is served in mountainous portions.

You’ve likely sped past Cross-Rhodes countless times. Located at 913 Chicago Ave., the restaurant sits on the lower level of a red-brick, stand-alone building. It’s located one block from the Main Street CTA stop and the Intercampus Shuttle Chicago/Main stop.

Jeff Russell opened Cross-Rhodes in 1984 shortly after marrying his wife, Georgia, in Kalamata, Greece. Cross-Rhodes has been family-owned ever since, and its quaint, welcoming interior makes both newcomers and regulars feel instantly at home.

Cross-Rhodes is cash-only, but has an ATM inside. The restaurant’s open-air kitchen features large vertical rotisseries that spin with cones of lamb and beef, filling the dining room with an earthy aroma. On a recent Wednesday night, customers filled the restaurant’s handful of square wooden table tops.

We started off with an order of tyrokafteri: a tangy, thick feta cheese dip with spicy roasted red peppers. The dish came with a side of pita, which had a crisp crust and pillowy interior.

We also tried the spanakopita, a classic Greek pie consisting of spinach and cheese. The flaky crust paired with the soft filling was just the right ratio of spinach to cheese. Along with a little dollop of tzatziki sauce, each bite was delectable.

The Cross-Rhodes menu boasts a variety of authentic Mediterranean entrees, including mousaka, a layered eggplant and beef casserole and pastitsio, a Greek-style lasagna with tomato, cheese and an egg custard topping.

Cross-Rhodes also has a variety of sandwiches and pitas that require a strong two-handed grip (and at least ten napkins). You’ll probably get tzatziki all over your shirt, but it’s totally worth it.

The pita sandwiches come with your choice of meat (beef and lamb, pork or chicken), tomato, onion and feta cheese.

We tried the country pork souvlaki pita, which was roasted to a tender perfection and burst with lemon and garlic flavors. Each pita is also topped with a few salted french fries and tzatziki, which added a fresh touch of dill and mint.

If you’re looking for an affordable but hearty dinner that is sure to make you want to come back, look no further than Cross-Rhodes.

