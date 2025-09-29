Subscribe
Northwestern Prof. Uri Wilensky wins prestigious $3.8 million Yidan Prize for Education Research

Photo courtesy of Northwestern University
Uri Wilensky is the co-director of the joint Ph.D. program in computer science and learning sciences.
Ashley Wei, Assistant Campus Editor
September 29, 2025

McCormick and SESP Prof. Uri Wilensky was announced Monday as the winner of the 2025 Yidan Prize for Education Research, the world’s largest prize in education. 

Wilensky is a professor of computer science and learning sciences. He is the co-founder of the NU Institute on Complex Systems, interested in modeling world complexities, such as epidemics, environmental systems and economic systems. 

The independent Yidan Prize Judging Committee selects the awardee. The award comes with a $3.8 million prize to expand their initiatives. 

Wilensky developed NetLogo in 1999, a free, open-source tool that represents the large-scale patterns of individual interactions.

His work “promotes complex systems literacy and bridges disciplinary knowledge,” according to the Yidan Prize Foundation.

He said he was surprised by the recognition and is excited to expand the reach of NetLogo even further with the prize money.

“I wasn’t expecting it, and it means a lot, both in terms of the recognition of my colleagues, but it also comes with conditions which will make it possible for me to do my work in a much more effective way,” Wilensky said.

NetLogo is widely used across disciplines, which Wilensky said follows a “low threshold, high ceiling model,” where everyone from young children to experienced researchers can use the same tool.

Over 6,500 scientific articles have used NetLogo across disciplines from sociology to biology. The tool also simulates the impacts of potential government policies, such as modeling potential strategies to reduce HIV transmission in Chicago.

Wilensky said he also built and co-built curriculum for schools, aiming to ingrain it inside the classroom across disciplines to educate through models.

Though the goal of “modeling literacy for all,” striving for competency in modeling tools, is still far away, Wilensky said the Yidan Prize will further advance this goal. 

“I’ll be able to improve it, build it, distribute it better, train teachers more, a lot of things with resources that are coming with this prize,” Wilensky said. “So I’m really excited about getting out there with my mission of modeling literacy for all people.”

Email: [email protected]

