Hand Habits brings yearning back to indie rock at the Empty Bottle

Hand Habits, a band blending indie rock and folk, played at the Empty Bottle in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood Sunday night.

Fashion Club opened for the band, playing tracks from her second solo album “A Love You Cannot Shake.” Under the moniker Fashion Club, Los Angeles-based artist Pascal Stevenson experiments with synth effects to bring a distinct sound to each track.

The Empty Bottle’s intimate venue has a capacity of 400 and attendees pass through a game room — decked out with a retro photo booth and pool table — to get to the dimly-lit dive bar and stage. Posters calling back to a ’90s style paper the walls. A fog machine in the corner created an otherworldly sense of calm in the still moments before the band took the stage.

Hand Habits is songwriter and instrumentalist Meg Duffy’s solo project. The band played a few tracks from their latest album, “Blue Reminder,” along with songs from their previous albums “placeholder” and “what lovers do.”

Duffy leads the quartet as the singer and guitarist, supported by bass, drums and piano. Backed by ethereal piano interludes and shoegazey guitar, Hand Habits is a sonic expression of yearning.

Moving between softer ballads that lean on poignant lyrics and piano melodies to rock-driven tracks with piercing riffs, Hand Habits demonstrated their range across years of discography.

The band opened the concert with pulse and energy, kicking off the set with songs like “Bluebird of Happiness” and “Wheel of Change.” The consistent drum beat created a vibration that layered against Duffy’s intricate guitar riffs.

After playing a few songs, Duffy said that the night before, their concert in Detroit had been cancelled because the venue didn’t sell enough tickets. They held up the “rock on” hand sign, joking about the irony of losing a crowd in “Detroit Rock City.” Yet, they said Hand Habits played anyway at a nearby mansion.

Duffy’s banter in between songs had everyone laughing, even though every song kept the crowd’s full attention with the longing infused into Duffy’s vocals.

When talking about their music video for “Wheel of Change,” which features Duffy walking around suburbs and urban areas, Duffy said they had to explain to their family that there was no deeper meaning behind it.

“Isn’t that just like every music video ever?” they said. “There’s no significance.”

About halfway through, the lights shifted from red to blue tones. Duffy swapped guitars, exchanging a crunchy electric guitar sound for a softer reverb to create a more somber atmosphere. Instead of nodding along to the beat, the crowd began to sway to the raw lyrics of “what lovers do” and “4th of july.”

Toward the end of the set, Duffy’s deadpan jokes continued, keeping up the crowd’s energy even between songs. Before playing the penultimate song, “Aquamarine,” they said there were certain changes they hoped to see in the world.

“My trans agenda,” Duffy said, “is converting every lesbian in their mid-30s into a fan of the Grateful Dead.”

Gallery • 4 Photos Clara Martinez/The Daily Northwestern Meg Duffy played a song from their latest album “Blue Reminder.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @claramart1nez7

Related Stories:

— Q&A: Songwriter-instrumentalist Meg Duffy discusses vulnerability, musical spontaneity in new album ‘Blue Reminder’

— Q&A: Chicago-based jazz composer Ryan Cohan reflects on the creative process of new release ‘Prism’

— Liner Notes: Ed Sheeran creates bizarre combination of cross-continental sounds, electropop and classic lyrics in new album ‘Play’