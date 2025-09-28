Football: Caleb Komolafe carries Northwestern to first Big Ten win

Headed into the 2nd quarter, redshirt sophomore running back Caleb Komolafe was already having a good game. He had nine of the team’s 11 carries for 46 yards, matching his total output from Northwestern’s other three opening frames this season.

It took just one more snap for it to become clear that it was going to be a special game for Komolafe, and his contributions led the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Big Ten) to a must-have win over the Bruins (0-4, 0-1 Big Ten) 17-14.

After spending the first two plays of the 2nd quarter on the sidelines, he took the field with a 2nd-and-8 opportunity from the UCLA 9-yard line.

Graduate student quarterback Preston Stone took the snap under center and tossed it back to Komolafe, and the ball snuck right out of his grasp. With the ball on the turf six yards behind the line of scrimmage, he picked it up in stride and found a seam behind a great block by graduate student tight end Lawson Albright.

Komolafe made it five yards past the line untouched and did the rest himself, breaking an arm tackle and carrying a defender into the endzone for NU’s first touchdown of the game.

Even when things seemed to be going wrong for him, the young running back found a way to turn it into something dangerous. Maybe that’s why his teammates have started to call him Caleb “The Beast” Komolafe.

His running mate, redshirt junior running back Joseph Himon II, told The Daily before the game that there would be opportunities to make big plays on the ground against UCLA.

He certainly delivered on that, with two 20-yard carries of his own. And so did Komolafe.

His 27 carries and 119 rushing yards on the day were not only the highest marks of his career, they were the most of any back to don the purple and white under coach David Braun. Prior to this game, no one had reached the 20-carry or 100-yard milestones during Braun’s three-year tenure.

“Caleb has continued to grow and grow,” Braun said postgame. “A guy like (Komolafe) having 27 carries and over 100 yards, that fires me up. That’s something that’s going to have to show up throughout the season.”

Even prior to graduate student running back Cam Porter’s season-ending injury, Komolafe’s role had already started to expand.

Dating back to last season, Komolafe has set a new career-high in carries in each of his last five games. And with more opportunities, he’s found a new gear. In the 13 games prior to that streak, he combined for 116 yards — three less than his output against the Bruins.

So when NU looked to put the game out of reach late in the 3rd quarter, Braun and his staff turned to Komolafe to do so.

Stone handed the ball to him on four straight plays to start their drive, including a 4th-and-1 from NU’s own 40-yard line. For Komolafe’s quarterback, there was no question of faith.

“[Give] Caleb the ball, usually something good is going to happen,” Stone said in his post-game press conference.

After a breather, Komolafe entered the game again with fresh legs and a fresh set of downs. Not to be outdone by his work earlier in the drive, he took five straight carries to push the ’Cats from the edge of field-goal range to the three-yard line.

The drive ultimately didn’t result in points, but Komolafe’s role in it was an exclamation point tacked on to an already emphatic statement.

Before the game, running backs coach Aristotle Thompson said that his room needed to put a performance on tape that showed off its intensity and “what the running backs at Northwestern are about.”

Against UCLA, Komolafe put on a performance that was equal parts combative and composed. Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Louisiana-Monroe, he and the rest of the running back room return to practice with a clear identity on tape.

Email: [email protected]

X: @aboyko_nu

Related Stories:

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 17, UCLA 14

— Football: Five stats to watch ahead of Northwestern’s game against UCLA

— Football: In Thompson’s first year, Northwestern running backs refine their game