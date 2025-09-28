Students brainstorm sustainability projects with Climate Action Evanston at first Quarterly Climate Accelerator

Six Northwestern students came together at the University’s first Quarterly Climate Accelerator on Sunday to brainstorm new sustainability projects and collaborate on Climate Action Evanston’s “Let’s Talk Trash” project.

The Quarterly Climate Accelerator workshops aim to unify student environmentalists around different facets of sustainability and identify clear, actionable goals for the school year and beyond.

Weinberg sophomore and CAE Youth Climate Coalition co-Chair Sophia Cheng, created a database framework for contacts and NU student-led sustainability projects to better connect students with resources, clubs and networks both on and off campus for efficient organizing.

“Evanston is one of the few places that has hit its climate goals, and the main reason for that has been involved residents and involved students,” CAE Executive Director Jack Jordan (Weinberg ’22) said. “There are so many projects in the community that could use the type of expertise that you guys have.”

Jordan added that he hoped the workshop would connect sustainability initiatives on campus and in Evanston. For an example of a project, he pointed to “Let’s Talk Trash,” a project focused on reducing waste from move-out day, which is led by Evanston Township High School senior Izzy Franconeri and social enterprise builder T. Manning.

According to findings from the “Let’s Talk Trash” project’s research, NU students generate carbon emissions far greater than the equivalent of 165,500 miles of driving when they move out each year. To reduce emissions from move-out day waste, CAE proposed launching a student-led resale store in 2026 to resell mattresses, furniture, books and other college move-in supplies to incoming students.

Franconeri, one of the project’s representatives, serves as CAE’s liaison for E-Town Sunrise, a climate activist group at ETHS. From her experiences with student-led walkouts and a sustainability plan passed at her high school in 2024 thanks to student action, she expressed hope for the future of other effective student-led climate initiatives.

“If we can do it here, it’s possible,” Franconeri said. “We can be a model for the rest of the country.”

During the brainstorm session, NU students suggested an app to keep inventory of supplies being sold, while also facilitating work with student entrepreneur groups to maintain the labor chain as students graduate.

New project ideas included cookbooks, chatbots and talk shows that promote sustainable living and environmental justice. Students discussed past issues and solutions from initiatives like Green House’s student-led composting.

At the end of the workshop, Jordan said CAE had multiple new volunteer opportunities available for students, including tree planting and a litter cleanup project that involved student-led teams picking up litter across Evanston communities. Jordan also pointed out the workshop’s success despite the small group of students.

The students’ suggestions and solutions reflected many different perspectives on why they were dedicated to sustainability. Weinberg junior Meadow Neubauer-Keyes, who is pursuing a minor in Native American and Indigenous Studies, said she approaches environmentalism from an Indigenous ethical and value-based philosophy.

Although many climate activists might be motivated by fear for their futures, she said she is motivated by love.

“I truly do love the land, and I truly do love the water, and I want to cultivate that love for other people, and I want to cultivate that love for people especially in the sustainability sphere that have a lot of that fear and anxiety,” Neubauer-Keyes said.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Climate Action Evanston hosts virtual lecture on turning neat lawns into native gardens

— Activists rally for climate legislation in Springfield during annual Climate Action Lobby Day

— League of Women Voters’ ‘Combating Climate Change 101’ event mobilizes residents for climate action