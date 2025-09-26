Construction on NU softball stadium adds 5 trucks to local traffic, frustrating residents

Construction on Northwestern’s Kip and Sara Kirkpatrick Softball Stadium — a major achievement for the NU team — has caused headaches for some residents, as discussed at a joint virtual 1st and 7th Ward meeting on Thursday.

NU softball coach Kate Drohan opened the “NU Softball Stadium Construction Project” presentation by sharing her excitement for the project, which has been in the works for over 10 years, she said.

“We’ve had arguably one of the worst stadiums in the Big 10,” Drohan said. “The investment in our women and in our community has been outstanding, and we’re really proud of that with our program.”

A few residents echoed Drohan’s excitement for the new NU softball experience, but many voiced concerns about the burden of additional construction on the community.

Much of their concern regarded the presence of construction trucks, which, with the ongoing Ryan Field construction, have caused traffic congestion and noise disturbances.

According to NU Director of Project Management Kerry Galbraith, residents can expect an average of five construction trucks headed for the softball construction site each day. They will drive along the designated truck route — one trip in and one out, Galbraith said.

Construction hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., so residents can expect trucks entering and exiting around those hours.

“We’ve worked with the University to develop the stadium to be a big product for the Evanston community and the NU softball program,” project manager Brent Ross said. “This is not only a facelift to the existing stadium, but it provides the functionality that is really needed for the softball program.”

Some of the changes include more storage and locker space for both teams, a sports medicine space and an “appropriately sized press box.”

The team decided to start the Kirkpatrick construction now in order to overlap with the Ryan Field project “to minimize the long-term impact,” Galbraith said.

However, this means heavier construction traffic through the streets of Evanston, especially along Sherman Avenue, where Ryan Field construction trucks also drive regularly.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) expressed concerns on behalf of residents of the street, who she said “are absorbing the intensity of all these truck routes.”

As an alternative, Kelly proposed redirecting construction traffic to Sheridan Road. But, Assistant City Engineer Chris Sous said that would violate a city ordinance that requires trucks to take the “shortest available route” when returning to the original truck route.

However, the trucks would only exceed the city’s off-route travel limit by 0.18 miles. The city’s ordinance stipulates that trucks may only travel 0.5 miles on “non-truck routes” — a reroute to Sheridan Road would see trucks traveling 0.68 miles.

“I’m sure that can be amended to accommodate the safety and health of residents,” Kelly said. “I would ask that we continue to look at that and see if it is a possibility.”

The softball stadium construction is set to finish by May 2026. Ryan Field will be completed before the start of next year’s football season.

Email: [email protected]

X: @ashleydong01

