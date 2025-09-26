Winiarsky: What Kamala Harris and Michael Schill have in common

Good leadership is like driving on a highway: Conviction is key. Hesitation is dangerous.

This lesson, when ignored, carries high costs — just look to former Vice President Kamala Harris and former University President Michael Schill. The two were overly cautious with their words, saying what they thought their constituencies wanted to hear. Both had hoped this strategy would beat President Donald Trump. Needless to say, it didn’t.

Harris’s new book, “107 Days,” which came out Tuesday, frustrated me. The memoir reveals that in several instances of high consequence, she held her tongue, seemingly out of fear for alienating possible voters.

She wrote that letting former President Joe Biden forge forward for reelection was not grace, but “recklessness.” She didn’t think it was her place to tell him so in the moment, though, instead joining the chorus of “‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision’” as if “we’d all been hypnotized.” I’m not sure who “we all” is.

Likewise, Harris wrote that Biden’s extensions of empathy to Palestinians were “inadequate and forced.” But when Dana Bash of CNN asked Harris in August of 2024, “Would you do anything differently?” she responded that “too many innocent Palestinians have been killed” and that Oct. 7 was horrible, but could not actually answer the question of what she would do differently than Biden.

Although these opinions were more controversial last summer, they’ve since become more mainstream, carrying no political risk. Moreover, Harris is not currently running for office. As such, she is now comfortable publishing them.

I voted for Harris and proudly so — I believe she wanted the best for the country and that she would’ve made an infinitely better president than Trump. I understand that she wanted to win over as many voters as possible, and I suspect that her strategy for doing so was following party orthodoxy. But voters like me were left wondering how she would be different from her predecessor. She writes that, according to polling, some voters felt as though they didn’t know her.

Schill and Harris followed a similar playbook. Schill, too, said what he thought people wanted to hear, as Professor Jacqueline Stevens noted in her piece this week. She raised the example of the University’s deal to end the Deering Meadow Encampment without sending in police. In the Chicago Tribune, Schill wrote that the resolution promoted “respectful dialogue rather than force.” He wrote that sending in police was a bad option, as it would have risked the safety of “students, staff, faculty and police.”

In an August 2025 closed-door congressional hearing, however, Schill said Northwestern had planned for “the police to come in and remove the tents,” but the mayor of Evanston refused to provide officers, leaving the University without the manpower to carry it out. Making a deal was “the option that we took because it was the only option,” he said.

I note this contradiction, though I disagree with Stevens’s characterization of Schill. She writes, “Like Trump, Schill is feckless and dishonest.” This, to me, seems unfair.

Schill is much more like Harris than he is like Trump; he was cautious and pragmatic under enormous pressure. Consequently, he said what he thought most people wanted to hear. His statements changed depending on his audience, causing him to contradict himself. In this context, defeating Trump and his administration didn’t involve winning votes, like it did for Harris, but protecting the University from undue criticism and hundreds of millions of dollars of funding cuts.

Like Harris, however, this strategy couldn’t save him.

And, similar to Harris, he gave his most forceful statements after he knew he no longer held a position of power. Earlier this month, he said to parents, “Fight for science over quackery, fight for truth over lies and fight for the right of our faculty to write and teach — free from government oversight and restriction.” The refrain “truth over lies” was the strongest rebuke of the Trump administration I’ve heard from him.

I hope politicians, as well as the commission searching for the new NU president, learn from Harris and Schill’s mistakes. Saying the least wrong thing isn’t the same as saying the right thing.

Instead, you should say what you truly believe. People crave leaders with conviction. Last November, pundits were puzzled over the phenomenon of the Trump-AOC voter – who could possibly want to vote for both a Republican and a democratic socialist on the same ticket? As one voter explained to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), “I feel like Trump and you are both real.”

As I write, I am reminded of the musical “Hamilton.” Aaron Burr’s philosophy is to “keep all my cards close to my chest / I’ll wait here and see which way the wind will blow.” Earlier, Hamilton asks, “If you stand for nothing, Burr, what will you fall for?”

You don’t need to have seen the show to know that the play is named after Hamilton, remembered for his conviction, over Burr, who is remembered for his lack thereof.

For a quarter of a millennium, the payoffs between caution and conviction have been clear. We need our leaders, whether they be elected officials or our future university president, to act accordingly.

Talia Winiarsky is a Weinberg senior. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Email: [email protected]

X: @WiniarskyT

