BridgeNU discussion explores former President Schill’s legacy, role of university presidents

Northwestern’s chapter of BridgeUSA launched its 2025-26 programming Thursday evening with an open conversation on former President Michael Schill’s resignation. The nonpartisan dialogue group — one of 93 university chapters across the nation — brought four students to Parkes Hall for guided conversation and civil disagreement.

The organization’s president, Weinberg sophomore Henry Fleck, and vice president, Communication junior Natalie May, said they hope turnout will be larger at future meetings. But the small group allowed for a casual hour-long conversation.

Significant controversies marred former President Schill’s three-year tenure, from NU’s 2023 football hazing scandal to Schill’s negotiations with leaders of the 2024 pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow.

Fleck kicked off the meeting with a summary of those controversies, followed by a broad question: How would the attendees evaluate Schill’s performance?

Referencing the Deering Meadow Encampment and protests at The Rock, participants discussed Schill’s balancing of free speech with the safety of protesters and bystanders. They raised questions about who the University’s president ultimately answers to, with multiple students highlighting Schill’s duty to the NU Board of Trustees.

Integrated marketing communications graduate student Gaby Nyambura (Medill ’24) said there was never a possibility for Schill to be looked back on as a successful leader.

“As far as Schill’s effectiveness goes, he was constrained by the broader campus culture,” Nyambura said.

Beyond hashing out the controversies of Schill’s presidency, Fleck and May wanted attendees to tackle the roles and responsibilities of university presidents more broadly, especially when and how they should take political stances.

Attendees discussed the concept of institutional neutrality, particularly at elite universities. They debated whether Schill’s resignation would appease the federal government and help the University regain $790 million worth of federal funding frozen in April.

“We want wider discussion about whether Washington should have a role in deciding the leadership of academic institutions,” May said.

Fleck and May then shifted the conversation to participants’ expectations for interim President Henry Bienen. Fleck questioned whether Bienen’s age might make him out-of-step with students’ concerns.

The students discussed hypothetical ways a president might be chosen, even debating the merits of a hypothetical democracy in which university students vote for their president.

The meeting ended with an activity inspired by the format of a similar activity from political YouTube channel Jubilee Media where a statement is made and participants spread out across the room based on how much they agree or disagree.

Fleck and May asked students whether Washington lawmakers should have a say in the leadership of universities. The group hugged the center of the room, with a majority drifting slightly toward the “definitely not” side.

Weinberg junior Ravi Nuxoll said he enjoys the unique range of viewpoints he experiences at BridgeNU discussions.

“If you go to [NU] College Republicans or College Democrats, in general, most people will agree,” Nuxoll said. “If you want civil dialogue and intellectual diversity, I think Bridge is the best for that.”

When it came to picking a topic for the dialogue, May said the organization’s executive board wanted something that could draw people into the organization, not intimidate them.

BridgeUSA chapter development manager Ruthu Josyula advised the chapter leaders to choose something recent and NU-specific.

“We didn’t want to launch right into war in the Middle East or something like that,” May said. “Scared freshmen aren’t going to want to raise their hands for that kind of topic.”

Fleck said it’s easier to break from ideological lines when issues are local, which bolsters the group’s commitment to multi-partisanship.

Rather than reaching a centrist solution, which Fleck said is often misconstrued as the organization’s purpose, his goal is to teach people how to have complex conversations and disagree civilly.

Fleck said BridgeNU plans to expand its programming this year, with leaders planning biweekly discussions along with more intense quarterly debates.

May said she hopes the discussions will prepare students for the debates.

“We want civil conversation and respect to be normalized, so that when it gets to those higher-stakes events, people can conduct themselves with a little bit more grace and understanding,” May said.

