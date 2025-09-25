Land Use Commission unanimously rebuts Popeyes permit

The Land Use Commission unanimously recommended against approving an application for a new Popeyes on the corner of Dempster Street and Dodge Avenue on Wednesday, in a reversal of previous approvals by city staff.

The result was a massive victory for Heartwood Center for Body Mind Spirit, a Buddhist temple and alternative healthcare center neighboring the proposed Popeyes site in the 2nd Ward. Supporters of the center turned out in full force for a more than two-hour-long public comment period, during which all but one speaker advocated against the application. The application will next go to City Council for a decision.

Nancy Floy, the director of the center, said she felt overjoyed as the votes came in.

“We needed a win like this tonight,” she said. “We needed our community to show up and support what we’re doing, and they did.”

Wednesday night marked the latest chapter in a monthslong campaign by Floy and a litany of local allies against the chicken charter. Earlier this summer, city staff approved second-generation Popeyes franchise owner Karim Poonja’s applications for a Type 2 fast-food restaurant and later a Type 1 sit-down location. The Glenview resident then revised his application to a special-use process through the commission and council after significant community backlash.

In August, Floy helped lead a protest of about 50 people against the new franchise. A mural was painted on the empty storefront, reading “Mayor Biss, say no to Popeyes.”

Commissioners expressed doubts about traffic, parking and delivery trucks, but the only special use standard the fast-food foray failed was a requirement barring endeavors that would create a “negative cumulative effect” on the surrounding community.

Floy said the center would not survive if Popeyes opened nearby because many of its practitioners — of yoga, acupuncture, tai chi and many other services — would be forced to leave.

Fifth Ward resident Sarah Westbrook, who owns a yoga studio at the center, said her goal to help her customers breathe better would be incompatible with the odor of nearby deep fryers.

Westbrook said Heartwood rents the space to her at an affordable price, which helped her business survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will move if the Popeyes is approved,” Westbrook said. “And do you know where I’m taking my business? Not in Evanston, because it’s extremely hard for a microbusiness to rent 600 square feet and have that be affordable.”

Poonja assured the commission that the corporation was prepared to comply with any recommendations from the city, including directives on proper ventilation.

He clarified that the plan would not include a drive-thru, and new renderings shown at the meeting featured a strip mall design with seating for eight to 10 customers, all in compliance with city staff recommendations.

Nevertheless, Poonja’s Popeyes project weathered enduring criticism from 39 public commenters.

Second Ward resident Karan Sood said the lack of healthy options in the area — which has been dominated by fast food giants like McDonald’s and Burger King for decades — is a challenge for people like him, who can’t drive to other neighborhoods.

“Evanston talks a lot about equity and caring about all of its residents, but it seems like that goes out the window when there’s a chance to make tax revenue,” he said. “Give people in West Evanston a chance to make healthy choices and support local businesses instead of poisoning the community.”

Gabrielle Walker and Byron Glapion of 4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen floated a proposal for a food hall featuring the restaurant’s “healthier options” in collaboration with the center to replace the Popeyes.

If the chicken chain’s application is rejected, Floy said Heartwood plans to submit its own application, purchase the property and lease it to Walker and Glapion with the option to buy.

The commission largely dismissed concerns about the health of Popeyes’ largely deep-fried menu. Commissioner Darush Mabadi said the advisory body would be better positioned to comment if Evanston had an ordinance requiring it to consider food quality or business size in an application.

The Popeyes application also stipulates that the chain would lease part of the property to another tenant. Poonja said the secondary property would be more attractive to buyers after having the assured foot traffic of a fast-food chain, but commissioners expressed doubts about approving an application without knowing the second tenant.

Even so, Commissioner Loren Berlin questioned whether the 4 Suns proposal would pose many of the same issues as its fried chicken counterpart. Commissioner Max Puchtel said as a father whose son is approaching driving age, he was particularly concerned about road safety at the Dempster and Dodge intersection.

Floy said the 4 Suns proposal would not have issues with large delivery trucks as a locally-sourced business and that it would share parking with the center, but Puchtel’s comments also struck her as concerning. She added that she plans to follow up about improving road safety in the area.

“There’s no ‘us’ and ‘them,’ and that’s very Buddhist, right?” she said. “However this goes, we’re wishing Mr. Poonja well. But I also have to say that I’m very happy that Heartwood will not close.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @sidvaraman

