‘Uncharted waters’: Administrators, parents discuss plans for Foster School at forum

About 30 parents and Evanston/Skokie School District 65 administrators gathered Wednesday evening at the Fleetwood Jourdain Center to discuss plans for student transitions and experiences at the new Foster School.

The school, located behind the community center, is set to open for the 2026-27 school year. The building is the first public school to be constructed in Evanston in decades, representing the culmination of a long-standing push by 5th Ward residents to bring a neighborhood school back to the area.

To start the forum Principal Charlise Berkel, who also heads Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies, addressed the city’s history of racial discrimination that prompted the original Foster School’s closure.

Berkel also spoke about fostering a cohesive school community despite separate strands for monolingual and bilingual education. The new Foster School will feature four strands: two English-language programs and two Two-Way Immersion programs.

Berkel noted that many aspects of the student experience remain undetermined but expressed cautious optimism about the school.

“There’s certain things in life where there isn’t really a blueprint or a plan, you kind of make the path while you’re walking,” Berkel said. “It’s uncharted water. And in some senses the Foster School is uncharted water.”

5th Ward resident and incoming Foster School parent Siobhan Moffitt said while the district’s planning meetings are well advertised, attendance is typically low.

“At all the birthday parties I’ve been at recently, I’m like ‘Are you guys going to Foster?’” Moffitt said. “Pretty much everybody’s saying yes. There’s a lot of people that are going to come to the school, but they can’t necessarily come to these meetings.

Moffitt described events like Wednesday’s as a unique opportunity for parents to help shape the school as it gets off the ground.

Parents at the meeting completed worksheets outlining their hopes for the new school’s culture and climate. Attendees also discussed strategies for easing student transitions such as expanding school tours once the building officially opens and preventing bullying.

For community members interested in getting more involved, Berkel highlighted the “Founding Families” program which recruits parents to help shape the school’s “vision, culture and values,” develop new traditions, design a “Heritage Hall” commemorating the 5th Ward’s history and serve as ambassadors for the school.

Incoming Foster School parent Samia Yesufu said she attends meetings to ensure she understands the environment her child will enter next year.

“I feel like it’s my duty to know what my son is walking into,” she said. “To know that Foster will be an intentional place for him and for our family and for our community, I’ll come out to any (event) they have.”

Although the Foster School represents the return of a neighborhood school to the 5th Ward, Berkel emphasized that administrators aim to “build on what the ancestors have handed down” to today’s community members.

To highlight this point, Berkel invoked the new school’s mascot: the phoenix — a mythological bird that is reborn from its own ashes.

“Out of the ashes a new phoenix could rise,” Berkel said. “In the same way, that we’re right across from the old site of the Foster School, and like the phoenix, we will rise.”

