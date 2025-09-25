Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Evanston beaches closed to swimming, city reminds in email

Daily file photo by Victoria Benefield
Beaches are open for swimming from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, after which no lifeguards are on duty.
Anavi Prakash, City Editor
September 25, 2025

Evanston beaches have been closed to swimming since Labor Day, the city reminded community members in an email Thursday. 

Beaches were open for swimming Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Since then, no lifeguards have been on duty. 

People who swim at the beaches when they are closed may face up to $500 fines, the email stated. 

The city adopted a flag warning system at the beaches in 2024 to inform residents of swimming risk levels. A red flag represents a swimming ban due to hazardous conditions. A yellow flag signals that a swimming advisory is in place, and a green flag indicates no restrictions. 

The city advised residents to wear life jackets when in the water and only swim when lifeguards are present. In case of emergencies, people should use life rings located at the entrances of the swimming beaches and call 911, the email read. 

The reminder comes after a swimmer was pronounced dead after swimming at Lighthouse Beach on Sept. 13. Earlier in the summer, another swimmer died at the beach after being rescued from Lake Michigan. 

Email: [email protected]
