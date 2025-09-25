Reel Thoughts: ‘The Runarounds’ succeeds both on the stage and screen

For everyone searching for good music and a TV show that’s fun and easy to binge, look no further: “The Runarounds” on Amazon Prime Video does it all.

The eight-episode series dives into the turbulent lives of five recent high school graduates in Wilmington, North Carolina as they navigate their last summer at home. Their time together revolves around the creation of a band called The Runarounds and the friends’ quest for fame.

While “The Runarounds” makes for an enjoyable but not groundbreaking watch, the show’s music is its most redeeming quality.

Hearing about main characters Charlie Cooper and Sophia Kinney’s relationship drama or watching Topher Park defy his parents’ wishes to pursue the band is definitely entertaining, but many of these plotlines feel like stories the audience has seen before.

The show attempts to explore complex family dynamics and teenagers’ growth in friendships and relationships, but sometimes these ideas feel surface level. However, the musical aspect of the show makes “The Runarounds” stand out on Prime Video.

The band that viewers fall in love with onscreen actually performs and works together in real life. In fact, they began playing together years before the show came out with a cameo on Netflix’s “Outer Banks” in 2021. Both shows were created by the same person, Jonas Pate. Because of the band’s chemistry in the cameo, Pate wanted to develop a new show featuring the musicians — giving them the name, The Runarounds.

Although The Runarounds’ musicians play fictional characters in the show, they are also a band in real life.

As such, “The Runarounds” takes the characters and their music from the screen to the stage almost flawlessly because viewers can actually watch The Runarounds live. They are currently on tour and have released their original soundtrack on Spotify. Their shows in major cities such as New York or Nashville sold out, and lucky fans who got tickets lined up for hours to get the best view.

What stands out in the series is the band’s talent, which may be attributed to the fact that most of the cast were musicians before they were actors. In fact, many of them had never acted before this show. This adds an authentic and novel element to the series. “The Runarounds” is definitely not one of many television shows where the music takes a backseat to the acting or plot.

Even from a makeshift backyard stage littered with red solo cups in the middle of a high school party, viewers are drawn into The Runarounds’ music. The band’s onstage presence is magnetic through the screen, whether they’re performing a popular cover or an original song.

One can tell that the band meshes well, and it’s the music that brings you back for the next episode. While there are times in the show that lines feel slightly cliché and the acting slightly surface level, the overall plot and lovable characters make for a series worth watching.

“The Runarounds” is more of a light watch, with easygoing content that will draw you in to press the “Next Episode” button. Fans are clearly going crazy for both the band and TV show, flooding Prime Video’s comment sections with requests for a second season.

Even though the show grew a large fan base, it’s not a perfect product. There is room for the show to be fleshed out more and move towards more nuanced storytelling. The show’s fast pace and large cast mean that writers will have to put in more time to give each storyline its deserved time.

Even still, “The Runarounds’” multimedia success is bringing band culture back to this generation. The show’s first season has set the stage for a deeper dive into the lives of characters that the audience loves — and for more music that people will certainly be listening to on repeat.

Email: [email protected]

