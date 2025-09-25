Q&A: Songwriter-instrumentalist Meg Duffy discusses vulnerability, musical spontaneity in new album ‘Blue Reminder’

For indie-rock artist Meg Duffy, their latest album, “Blue Reminder,” isn’t just about falling in love.

With lyrics that took years to nail down and instrumentals that largely came together live in the studio, Duffy said this album is an exploration of the vulnerability and fear that come with allowing yourself to love.

This album is Duffy’s fourth under the solo project Hand Habits. Featuring intricate guitar work and voice layering, Duffy said the 12 tracks were influenced by ’80s bands like Talk Talk and The Blue Nile.

Hand Habits is playing in Chicago this Sunday at The Empty Bottle, with Fashion Club as its opener. The Daily spoke with Duffy to learn more about their process in creating “Blue Reminder” and Hand Habits’ upcoming concert.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: What were some of the biggest influences behind this album?

Duffy: I wanted there to be a lot of space for improvisation, so that’s a really big part of the live set. There’s a lot of room for all the musicians to kind of just have a conversation musically.

The Daily: What were you looking to channel with “Blue Reminder” in terms of feeling and themes?

Duffy: I was definitely falling in love when I first started writing this record. I think of how intense and how the fear of actually getting to be known by someone is very vulnerable and exposing and making the commitment to yourself to not pretend to be a different version of yourself.

The Daily: Going back to when you first decided to start writing the album, what was the first moment of inspiration that you had? What was the album’s timeline like?

Duffy: It took about two years to make the record. When I first started thinking about making a record, it’s never really super linear for me. It’s always like, “Oh, I have this song, and then I have this other one.” They’re kind of linked in some way because of what I’m trying to say and what I’m trying to work out emotionally. Some songs on this record have been around for four years, and it’s much less of like, “I wrote it this month and then recorded it this month,” but more of a like, rolling inspiration over many seasons.

The Daily: You mentioned how you have the band improvise, and that’s a big part of this album. How do you work with your musicians and producers to make sure that your vision is realized?

Duffy: I have such close musical relationships and friendships with the people that I play music with that honestly, a lot of it was really unspoken. Like I didn’t say, “This is a song about falling in love and hoping that they accept you for who you are, and so, respond to that.” I think every single person who’s involved in the record is very paying attention to the lyrics and I trust them, and I trust what they have to contribute to the music.

So much gets decided in the studio and is dependent on the day of the week and how you’re feeling, and if you slept that well and what mood everyone is in. And that’s what I love about making music with other people. We arranged a lot of it in the studio, sort of on the spot.The Daily: You mentioned how a lot of the songs are about falling in love and really personal experiences. What has that been like, having to put that on the stage and share that with audiences?

Duffy: When I listen to a song, I’m not really thinking about what the singer’s life is actually like. I go to art to feel like I’m relating to something and when someone can say something in a way that I can explicitly express it, so I don’t really feel like I’m sharing my life to strangers. I’m just hoping that they find something that they can relate to and it applies to their life and their experience.

The Daily: Is there a song in “Blue Reminder” that has a story behind it that still resonates with you?

Duffy: “Quiet Summer” was one of the first ones that I knew was going to be on this record. I was literally outside on my porch when I was living in Mount Washington, and it was quiet and it was summer. I was feeling really nostalgic and reflective over this relationship that I had that had fallen apart. That one still stays with me, and I can kind of imagine the feeling.

The Daily: What has the reception for the album been like? How would you describe people’s response to it and was it what you were expecting?



Duffy: I think it’s a good record, and I’m proud of it, and that’s not always the case. So, you know, people have been coming to the shows, and they’re buying the album. That’s more than I could ask for, really.

Email: [email protected]

X: @claramart1nez7

Related Stories:

— Q&A: Chicago-based jazz composer Ryan Cohan reflects on the creative process of new release ‘Prism’

— Liner Notes: NCT’s Haechan creates a musical feast in solo album ‘TASTE’

— Liner Notes: Caamp returns with ‘Copper Changes Color,’ reflects on love won and love lost