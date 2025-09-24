Subscribe
Northwestern alum sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for firebombing at UC Berkeley

Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern
Casey Goonan has been in custody since his initial arrest on June 17, 2024.
Cate Bouvet, Assistant Campus Editor
September 24, 2025

Northwestern alum Casey Goonan (Weinberg ’22) was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 20 years in federal prison for committing a series of arson and firebombings at the University of California, Berkeley and the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Oakland, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California.

Goonan, 35, was convicted in January 2025 after pleading guilty to “one count of maliciously damaging or destroying property used in or affecting interstate commerce by means of fire or an explosive.”

According to his plea agreement, Goonan lit a bag containing six explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, on fire underneath the fuel tank of a University of California Police Department patrol car.

He also admitted to attempting to firebomb the Oakland federal building, but when he was spotted by protective service officers, Goonan fled, placed Molotov cocktails in a planter on the side of the building and lit them on fire.

Prior to the attack, Goonan started fires on the UC Berkeley campus June 1, June 13 and June 16, 2024.

Goonan called on others to attack property on Bay Area college campuses in support of Palestine and according to the press release, “Gonnan admitted that his contact was designed to influence and affect the conduct of governments by intimidation and coercion and to retaliate against the governments of the United States and the State of California for their conduct.” 

In 2022, Goonan earned a Ph.D. in African American Studies from NU and was a part of the Critical Theory program, which attempts to better understand power, conflict and crisis. He completed his undergraduate degree in Ethnic Studies at UC Riverside.

In addition to his prison term, Senior U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White ordered Goonan to serve 15 years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence and ordered restitution of $94,267.51. Goonan has been in custody since his initial arrest on June 17, 2024.

Email: [email protected]

X: @catebouvet

