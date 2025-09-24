Comedy ‘is the first thing to go’: Students, faculty react to Jimmy Kimmel suspension, return

When Pritzker Prof. Heidi Kitrosser initially heard that ABC cut “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from its airwaves, she said the decision marked a “very dangerous new territory.”

“Americans should be worried,” Kitrosser said. “Frankly, I think that our right to speak freely and to question the government, to question powerful people and even to poke a little fun at those who govern us — all of these rights that we’ve taken for granted — I do think they’re in a somewhat precarious state right now.”

Many Northwestern students and faculty found the show’s sudden cancellation disturbing, with some raising concerns about the future of comedy in an increasingly partisan political climate.

On Sept. 17, ABC “indefinitely” canceled “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Kimmel made comments related to the death of conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk. The network reinstated the show less than a week later.

Kimmel’s Tuesday return to the air was viewed by 6.2 million people, a significant increase from the show’s typical ratings. In the opening monologue, Kimmel called the Federal Communications Commission’s rhetoric and actions “un-American.”

“This show is not important,” Kimmel said. “What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”

Prior to Kimmel’s removal, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr was interviewed on a conservative podcast, where he criticized Kimmel’s comments and called on broadcast companies to act. He later said these companies should take action against Kimmel or expect “additional work for the FCC ahead.”

The cancellation was followed by a storm of backlash, with many critics arguing that Kimmel’s removal posed serious questions about freedom of speech and increasing government pressure in media and television.

Communication Prof. Hope Rehak, who teaches a class on late-night television, shared these concerns. She said that though media can be restricted, it is usually censored by “big business interests” and corporations, not by the FCC — signaling a major shift in the federal government’s commitment to free speech.

“Historically, the president hasn’t appointed someone who’s going to directly intervene with expression of free speech and the First Amendment — that just doesn’t typically happen,” Rehak said. “I think people should be concerned, no matter how old you are, no matter what your business is, with the sort of changing standards of what’s considered normal in a constitutional democracy.”

The decision also sparked interest in the relationship between the FCC and major broadcast and media giants like Nexstar, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tegna. Combined, the three companies own about 37% of ABC’s local affiliate stations.

Notably, many of these companies have strong reasons to appease the FCC. Nexstar, for example, is attempting to merge with Tegna, which would result in a $6.2 billion deal that requires FCC approval. Disney, the parent company of ABC, will also need the FCC to accept Disney’s ESPN bid to acquire the NFL Network.

Nexstar and Sinclair initially demanded that Kimmel apologize for his comments and donate to Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit founded by Kirk, and both companies refused to air Kimmel’s segment Tuesday.

“There are larger regulatory, antitrust and also economic issues going on,” Kitrosser said. “But then there’s also the question of whether the First Amendment has anything to say about this, and it does.”

Referring to a unanimous decision made by the Supreme Court in the NRA v. Vullo case last year, she noted the court affirmed that the government cannot threaten prosecution or regulation in order to “coerce private parties and restrict someone else’s speech.”

Communication junior Aditi Adve, who is a member of multiple comedy groups on campus, including The Blackout and The Deep End, was in “total shock” after hearing about the cancellation.

“Comedy doesn’t change the world, but it’s the first thing to go when things start going bad,” Adve said. “It’s the first thing that’s attacked, because people know that it teaches us something.”

President Donald Trump has been notably critical of broadcasters and comedians that have spoken out against him. Talking to reporters on Sept. 19, he claimed that when “97% of the stories are bad about a person, it’s no longer free speech.”

Rehak, though, argued that political satire is necessary for a democratic and free society. She said censoring comedy can be a huge mistake and may result in more partisanship and resentment.

“I’m not one to say that comedy is a substitute for political action,” Rehak said. “I don’t think that’s true, but I do think that comedy provides an outlet and a catharsis for people who are suffering.”

Still, despite concerns over free speech, Kimmel’s return sparked hope for students like Adve.

“Everybody knows what’s going on, and people are speaking up about it,” Adve said. “You can never really shut it down. Comedy is one of those things that’ll last no matter what, people will keep making jokes.”

