Reel Thoughts: Rom-coms aren’t dead, but their protagonists are

During the European Renaissance, Dutch philosopher Desiderius Erasmus professed, “Women. Can’t live with them, can’t live without them.”

It’s a funny sentiment, but it seems to be transforming into an all-too-true reality of even the coziest-looking romantic comedy. In fact, with the genre’s current scope, Erasmus’s quote should just be: “Men. Can’t live.”

Over the summer, two romantic movies revolving around a male love interest’s terminal illness became streaming successes.

In “My Oxford Year,” Sofia Carson plays Anna De La Vega, an American student spending a year abroad at the University of Oxford in England. De La Vega has a typical rainy day meet-cute with a local British stud who drenches her in sewer water with his vintage car, but things go south as she becomes more and more invested in his secretive health issues.

Prime Video’s “The Map That Leads to You” also begins with an endearing (and slightly nauseating) first encounter against the steamy backdrop of Barcelona, Spain. Starring alongside Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa plays Jack who has been diagnosed with terminal leukemia. In the limited time he has left on Earth, the couple decide to explore Europe because, well, why the hell not.

Despite high streaming numbers — “My Oxford Year” hit No. 1 in 75 countries on Netflix — neither movie was well-received by critics. Even with the backing of major production companies and the allure of foreign romance, both fell short of attaining above 40% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

Both films rely on inevitable death as an anchor of emotional depth, which is simply ineffective. There is a profound lack of substance in what brings the couple together in the first place; they almost immediately seem soul-tied as sympathetic caregivers, rather than as individuals brought together by real love.

These movies are a continuation of recent titles labeled under the guise of a romantic comedy. Last year, “We Live in Time,” starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, kept the laughs up until about halfway through, when impending doom inevitably took over.

Having grown up with films like “When Harry Met Sally” and “10 Things I Hate About You,” I thought that the worst thing that could happen in a rom-com was for the couple to break up.

“La La Land” proved that there are worse possibilities: for one, a torturous, post-breakup flash-forward illustrating a rose-colored alternate reality.

Similarly, Tom’s trials in “(500) Days of Summer” bear resemblance to a horror film as he ruthlessly pursues who he believes to be the love of his life, a truly agonizing hour and a half of the male gaze.

But while “La La Land” and “(500) Days of Summer” don’t leave audiences with the warm fuzzies of, say, a John Hughes flick, they carry messages about the complexity of dating and commitment.

I can’t say the same about many of the so-called “rom-coms” that premiered in the last couple of years. Instead, it feels like someone is sitting next to me with a box of tissues, asking me to cry, or else. God forbid I want to wind down on a Wednesday night, laugh and yearn for a bookstore meet-cute overlaid with an eighties synth-pop soundtrack.

Nora Ephron has directed two of the top 20 highest-grossing rom-coms of all time, “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail” and was a screenwriter for the 1989 hit “When Harry Met Sally.” In her commencement address to Wellesley College in 1996, she said, “Above all, be the heroine in your life, not the victim.”

Perhaps heroine is a strong word for the lovestruck protagonists that play out on the big screen, but there is something to be said about the importance of strong characters and plot to maintain the dignity of the rom-com genre. After all, Harry didn’t meet Sally just to die a year later; it took him 12 years to get the girl.

Email: [email protected]

X: @claramart1nez7

Related Stories:

— Reel Thoughts: Amazing must-watch romantic comedies for Valentine’s Day

— Liner Notes: Denver to Wonder: Romantic oldies to carry you through the winter

— Reel Thoughts: ‘Materialists’ offers a beautiful but rushed meditation on modern dating, love