Wildcat Work-Study 101

Among the many confusing lines and terms in a financial aid package, one that may stand out is “Federal Work-Study.” If you see this listed, congratulations! You’re eligible for a program that helps students earn money for their education through part-time jobs, often right on campus.

Work-study is a form of financial aid primarily funded by the federal government that allows students with demonstrated need to work part-time while enrolled in school. Many on-campus positions are designated work-study jobs, from staffing the campus bookstore to assisting professors with research, while other positions are available to both work-study and non-work-study students.

So, how do you actually go about securing one of these jobs and accessing that money?

On August 15, NU updates the work-study job board to advertise available positions for the upcoming school year. This site has helpful filters at the top of the board to help you narrow your search based on your interests or skills. From finding jobs that are specifically open to work-study students to indicating that you are interested in social media content creation, using these filters can help you find your dream work-study position!

Job board listings include key information like the job’s description, hourly wage and location. These details can help you estimate how many hours you need to work a week to receive the full amount you’re eligible for. The Northwestern Work-Study website also has a calculator students can use to calculate the maximum hours they can work a week without exceeding their funds.

In your financial aid package, under the column “offered” is the amount of money you are eligible to earn from your work-study job during the upcoming school year. This figure acts as a cap — once you hit that number in wages, your employer can no longer pay you through the work-study program unless you successfully request an earning limit appeal from the financial aid office. Alternatively, some employers offer the option to switch to a student job paid outside the work-study program once you exceed your work-study funds.

Once you find a position you’re interested in, click into the listing for application instructions. Most work-study employers will ask that you send them an email expressing your interest and attach a resume. These jobs can fill up quickly, so applying early and to multiple positions is a smart move.

If you’re planning to use your work-study earnings to cover groceries, textbooks or other personal expenses, don’t stress. Your paycheck goes directly to you. Despite what many students assume, it’s not automatically applied to tuition or housing. You’ll be able to decide how you want to spend it! Students can set up direct deposits or mailed checks on Northwestern’s myHR Employee Portal once they submit their hiring documents.

Pro tip: if you’re planning to get a work-study job, make sure to bring your passport with you to campus. You’ll need it to complete your hiring paperwork, and forgetting it is a common mistake for first-year students navigating this process.

If you apply for jobs before Fall Quarter begins and aren’t successful, don’t worry! Work-study positions are available throughout the year, and the job board is updated regularly to reflect available jobs.

