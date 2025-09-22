Northwestern’s resources for LGBTQ+ students

As a student in the LGBTQ+ community, making connections and finding resources can be tricky if you don’t know where to look. At Northwestern, there are many ways to foster community and stay involved. Read below for clubs, spaces and resources for LGBTQ+ students on campus.

Gender and Sexuality Resource Center

When walking past Foster-Walker Complex, be sure to check out NU’s central location for LGBTQ+ resources on campus. Upon entering the building, you’re greeted by a resource advisor as you pass a small library. Complete with comfy lounging chairs, a large TV and plenty of board games, it’s fun to unwind and socialize at the GSRC.

And if you’re looking to lock in, the space offers five different reservable rooms complete with desks, whiteboards and an accessible printer. Open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight, the GSRC can be a great alternative to studying at the library or just a great space to hang.

Rainbow Alliance

NU’s premier undergraduate LGBTQ+ student group hosts general meetings — often with food and activities like “Tarot with Taro” — offers affinity spaces and participates in activism on campus. Mark your calendars for the club’s annual Rainbow Bonfire during Wildcat Welcome, and be sure to dress up for the Queer Formal in Spring.

NU STANS

The Society of Transgender and Non-Binary Students hosts community spaces for transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming students. With goals of making a more inclusive and trans-aware campus at NU, the organization hosts annual events like the “Trans Paint & Sip” — an opportunity for students to socialize and paint during Wildcat Welcome — as well as the Crystal Cave Drag Show in collaboration with Rainbow Alliance.

oSTEM Northwestern

NU’s chapter of Out in Science, Tech, Engineering, and Mathematics looks to foster a “community and safe space for queer undergraduates in STEM fields” on campus. Check out oSTEM’s intersectional STEM bonding events with other identity-based groups on campus and its oSTEM Professor Chats.

Queer Media Association

The Queer Media Association is NU’s chapter of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists. QMA describes itself as “an affinity space for queer journalists and members of the media to build community and speak their truths.”

CRUSH Magazine

CRUSH is Northwestern’s premier LGBTQ+ interest magazine. With stories about “queerness abroad” and “celesbians” to personal essays and creative writing, the magazine offers an eclectic mix of perspectives. The club’s latest issue, CRUSH: In Bloom, will release Fall Quarter, with distribution located at the GSRC.

Spectrum NU

Spectrum NU delivers the latest news about queer, trans and feminist events around campus and in the Greater Chicago area. You can sign up to receive its gender and sexuality newsletter on the Spectrum NU Instagram.

