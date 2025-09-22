Northwestern to unveil 9/11 memorial at Alice Millar Chapel

Twenty-four years after 9/11, Northwestern alumnae are continuing a yearslong effort to create a memorial honoring those from NU who were killed.

The monument will take the form of a rock with a plaque, designed to match the style of the University’s war memorials, and will be located in a memorial garden outside of Alice Millar Chapel. According to Sara Mason (Medill ’91), it will provide a place for quiet reflection beside a bustling campus.

The memorial is the product of a campaign led by Delta Gamma alumnae Inci Ulgur (Medill ’91, ’92) and Mason, who began collaborating with University administrators in 2021.

Ulgur said the effort required careful coordination with University officials, who were initially cautious about adding another “haphazardly placed” memorial to campus, seeking instead to create a more cohesive and meaningful way to honor alumni lost on 9/11.

But after continued conversations, NU approved the project in August 2021, and according to Ulgur, gave them “full support.”

Mason said the support for the 9/11 memorial project extended far beyond their immediate circle, with messages and contributions coming from other NU alums. She said it was nice to see how many people were eager to come together to remember and honor their lost classmates.

Mark Francis, associate provost for administration, finance and facilities, helped coordinate, design details and administrative logistics. He said it’s important that the memorial does not overpower the reverent space it’s slated to occupy. [cq]

“We do want to keep the intimacy of the courtyard,” Francis said. “We didn’t want anything that would overwhelm the courtyard and we didn’t want something that would require too much maintenance, like a fountain or something.”

The site will be accessible 24/7 due to the memorial’s location, Francis said. He said the intention was to create a quiet, contemplative space that feels safe even after hours.

For Ulgur and Mason, the memorial is about remembering how their classmates lived, rather than the manner in which they died.

“Those alums that we lost on 9/11 were once students on campus,” Ulgur said. “They walked the halls. They built their friendships there. They watched the sunrise over Lake Michigan.”

Ulgur added that it’s important not only to recall the tragedy itself but also to honor the individuals and ensure the memories of those alumni continue at the University that helped shape them.

Mason said she hopes the memorial resonates with current students, who are too young to remember the life-altering event themselves.

“These years are special and these years are finite,” Mason said. “Real life events happen to real people, and this was a real person who was a member of the Northwestern community.”

The memorial is expected to be completed in just under a year, with the latest goal being the 25th anniversary of the attacks, Ulgur added.

Although Mason said she is not sure today’s students can fully grasp the significance of the national tragedy, she said the more opportunities they have to learn about it, the more meaningful their understanding will be.

“We were both feeling like our kids were becoming far enough removed that they were not really understanding the history of 9/11,” Mason said. “Anyway we could memorialize it and help make it real and help make it personal, to get them thinking about it, would be a good idea.”

