Northwestern calls for H-1B visa holders to return to U.S. by 12:01 a.m. Sunday

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Last updated at 5:03 p.m.

Northwestern is advising all H-1B visa holders who are currently out of the country to return to the U.S. by 12:01 a.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 21, when a new White House visa policy is scheduled to take effect, according to a message sent to H-1B visa holders by Director of the Office of International Student and Scholar Services Sara Thurston. For visa holders in the country at this time, the University advises them to remain in the U.S.

The announcement comes after the White House announced new rules governing the H-1B visa program Thursday morning. The proclamation, titled “Restriction On Entry Of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers,” declares the restriction of “certain H-1B aliens as nonimmigrant workers,” requiring a $100,000 payment to accompany or supplement H-1B petitions for new applications.

H-1B visa holders are typically non-immigrant workers from other countries in specialty occupations, like engineering, technology and medicine. U.S. employers have to petition for these workers.

According to the University’s Office of International Student and Scholar Services website, “H-1B status is suitable for most international researchers, faculty and staff whose position requires the minimum of a bachelor’s degree and who will perform work in a specialized skill area,” which impacts a large number of University employees.

H-1B visa petitions have previously cost employers anywhere from $1,700 to $4,500. The proclamation adds $100,000 to the existing fee for new applicants. The updated fee does not apply to current visa holders, according to White House statements made to Politico.

