City shares rat elimination strategies at 8th Ward meeting

In the 8th Ward, the rats are winning, according to Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th).

The rodent issue is “one of the largest complaints” received in weekly Evanston 311 reports, Ald. Matt Rodgers (8th) said.

“We’re probably never going to win the battle against the rats, but (we’re focused on) how we can keep them in check and reduce their numbers,” Rodgers said.

City staff presented on recent expansions to the city’s rat prevention approach at a Thursday 8th Ward meeting.

In the past year, Evanston’s rodent reports decreased by 31.5%, Public Health Manager Enas Syed said. While the city received nearly 900 rodent complaints from January to September 2024, the same nine-month period in 2025 only reported about 610 complaints.

To improve results, Evanston’s “multi-prong approach” to rodent control is ever-evolving, Syed said.

One method, carbon dioxide gassing, involves filling rodents’ tunnels or burrows with gas to remove oxygen. Syed said Evanston is only using this method in a few areas deemed “hot spots.”

“It takes a lot of service and time to get the proper technique in order to make it effective,” Syed said.

Over the past few weeks, Evanston’s rodent bait boxes, which hold rodenticide, have gotten an upgrade: They now contain a more selective bait. High in vitamin D, the bait is less toxic to non-target animals. Additionally, the boxes will soon be made of metal instead of plastic, preventing squirrels and other creatures from chewing their way in.

A new rat fertility test is currently underway in select areas of Chicago to help decrease the animal’s population, and Evanston hopes to implement it this fall or early next year, Rodgers said.

“We’re working on identifying how we can get their numbers to be reduced and make sure that they’re not breeding by the hordes,” Syed said.

Other developments include requiring pest control during demolition and construction projects, as well as improving communication with residents through educational notices. This includes “A Message about Rats from the Health Department” and “Rodent PSA” in Evanston’s Thursday newsletter.

Moving forward, Syed encourages residents to contribute to the effort by removing overflowing garbage, picking up fallen fruits and berries, trimming weeds and more.

“Community participation is everything,” Syed said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @ashleydong01

Related Stories:

— Evanston’s rat-ical solutions root out relentless rodents

— Chicago’s efforts to control rat infestation producing risks for birds

— ‘Rattiest’ no more: Residents gain ground in Evanston battle against rodents