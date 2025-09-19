Eig: On seeking kindness and my friend Bob Kazel

Dear Students,

Nobody asked, but I’d like to offer a little advice. I’ll make it quick.

Look around at your college friends and try to predict which one or two will have the greatest impact on your life.

You’ll probably get it wrong.

I’m writing this now, in an admittedly emotional state, because my friend Bob Kazel (Medill ‘86) died Wednesday, and I didn’t treat him that well when we were students.

I didn’t recognize how important he was going to be to me ten, twenty, thirty, forty years later. I didn’t recognize how wonderful he was (I wrote “how wonderful he is” and had to backspace to change it, and now I have an ache in my chest) until we’d left Evanston, gone our separate ways and then reconnected years later. I didn’t recognize how he was suffering as a student because people like me didn’t warm up to him right away, and how that made him feel isolated, unseen and lonely.

I mean, we were friendly. We worked together at The Daily. We went to a Sox game together once. But he lived off campus, with his mother, in north Chicago. He didn’t attend parties. He wasn’t there for the late-night bull sessions that cemented many of my other friendships. And, okay, he was sort of weird, too. He looked like a six-foot-two Muppet. He geeked out on Star Trek. He dressed like an old man. I might have teased him for being less than cool.

And then, after graduation, he wrote me a letter. He said he wasn’t going to take the job he’d been offered at The Miami Herald because he was in the hospital. He had what was then called manic-depressive illness.

As our letters traveled back and forth across the country, he explained what that meant, because I had never heard of it, and how it had been a part of his life for years, which was why he hadn’t lived on campus. I had never asked.

But now I could ask, so I did. And that’s when our real friendship began. Soon after that, he told me he was gay, which further explained why he’d felt isolated on campus.

Our friendship lasted forty years. Through more manic episodes and bouts of depression and hospital stays than I can count. Through jobs that came and went.

There were more moments of joy than sadness. He danced at my wedding. He recorded his favorite karaoke songs for my daughter on the day she was born. He never missed a holiday dinner at our table unless he was sick. My kids called him Uncle Bob.

For the past few years, he lived in a nursing home. The medication he took all those years destroyed his kidneys, and he needed dialysis three times a week. Then came cancer. But he seldom complained.

He proudly shared his life story recently for a book called “Profiles in Mental Health Courage.” He served earlier this year as a judge for a high school newspaper journalism contest. He volunteered on a suicide hotline. When I saw him two weeks ago, he was full of jokes and almost as giggly as the twenty-year-old Muppet I once knew.

He may have been the bravest person I ever met, and he was certainly one of the kindest. Kindness, it turns out, is much more important than coolness in a friend.

So, I guess that’s my advice. As you look around campus and try to guess which friends you’ll still love and need in your lives forty years from now, you will have a better chance of guessing correctly if you factor in kindness. If you’re lucky, you might even find a friend like Bob Kazel.

Jonathan Eig is an alumnus of the Medill School of Journalism, class of 1986, and a former Daily staffer.