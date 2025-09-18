Baked in tradition: Button Bakery offers baked essentials to Main Street community

Even before Button Bakery officially opened its doors at 719 Main St. at the end of May, it was already a community cornerstone.

Husband and wife Oran Rankin and Sara Rathbun opened the bakery after four and a half months of building renovations and preparations. During this process, the windows were left uncovered and the door was kept open so that community members could peek in, Rathbun said.

She designed the bakery’s layout so that Rankin — the lead bread baker — would be able to see and interact with customers while he baked. He arrives at the bakery at 12 a.m. each morning to prepare the baked goods before customers get to come in starting at 7 a.m.

“You get constant appreciation for your products,” Rankin said. “Talk about immediate gratification. I make all of this bread, and then in the morning I get to see people who really appreciate it.”

To help promote the bakery before they got their food license, the couple hosted free sample Saturdays at Button Bakery’s storefront, offering one free baked good to anyone that came in.

Community members were also welcomed into the bakery’s kitchen to get a sneak peak of the “inner workings,” Rathbun said.

Prior to the opening, the couple owned a shop in Michigan for over a decade. Eventually, the establishment grew into a restaurant with a popular bar and beer garden, according to Rathbun.

After moving to Evanston, Rankin and Rathbun decided to open a new bakery, this time with the goal of keeping it small. Rathbun said she knew the bakery would be “cute as a button,” hence the name Button Bakery.

She added that the two wanted their bakery to offer “essential” baked goods such as bread, sandwiches, treats and pizzas, rather than “foo foo desserts.”

When 9th Ward resident Catherine Pelech frequents the bakery, her favorite item to purchase is the cherry white chocolate scone, she said.

Her excitement about Button Bakery goes beyond its treats — it fills a larger need in the community, she said.

“Main Street needed a bakery,” Pelech said.

Pelech frequents Bennison’s Bakery and Hewn Bakery, but she appreciates that Button Bakery is closer to her. She also prefers the scones at Button Bakery, she added.

Button Bakery places an emphasis on tradition. The craft of making bread has been the same for thousands of years, and Rankin even uses the same scale that he started baking with in 1995.

That year, Rankin first learned the craft when he purchased his first bakery, he said. He underwent six weeks of training to learn how to make sourdough bread, among other baked goods.

“The big picture is, this is an old world craft and essentially it hasn’t changed for many, many years,” Rankin said.

Rankin learned how to bake pizza several years later. Now, Button Bakery offers both, along with sandwiches, bread pudding and other baked treats, Rathbun said.

Button Bakery hopes to eventually offer their products for parties and events too, Rathbun said. She and Rankin find it important that they live and work in the same community, she added.

“Eating is so evocative of your past, and it’s just so personal to everybody, so I feel like we’re bringing people joy,” Rathbun said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @reganmichele215

Related Stories:

— Fred’s Bread offers authentic French baked goods to Evanston residents

— Korean-inspired bakery Paris Baguette to replace Clarke’s Off Campus in downtown Evanston

— Best Bakery: Bennison’s Bakery continues its winning streak