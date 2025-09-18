4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen reopens, promotes Evanston wellness

As Gabrielle Walker got her son ready for school on Feb. 23, 2023, she received a phone call.

Through tears, a staff member at Walker’s business, 4 Suns Fresh Juice, informed her that the store had caught fire.

Approaching the scene, Walker saw ambulances, fire trucks, shattered windows and frozen water on the street surrounding the store.

In the aftermath of the fire, Walker left Evanston and moved to Houston. She grieved her former business and attended therapy. At first, she didn’t know if she would be able to open the business again.

“After going to Texas, and after just meditating on things and realizing that was my passion and my joy and my gift from God, and it was necessary, I was going to do whatever I could to reopen this space,” Walker said.

Fresh Juice reopened in June and became 4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen. The restaurant expanded its menu options to include plant-based food items to adapt to weather changes throughout the year, according to Executive Chef Byron Glapion.

As part of the services, 4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen personalizes menu items, tailoring recipes to meet the wellness goals of its customers, Glapion said

The menu expanded beyond that of 4 Suns Fresh Juice, which Walker said she opened during the pandemic aiming to strengthen the immune systems of her customers.

Walker hosted 4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen’s grand opening on Juneteenth.

“Once we opened, I was like the feeling of being home was real and amazing, and I just was smiling from ear to ear,” Walker said.

Glapion started working at 4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen through his romantic relationship with Walker. He is responsible for cooking plant-based food options offered on the menu, such as vegan fish.

Glapion said he looks forward to seeing Walker follow her passion of spreading wellness throughout the community.

“I was very excited, more for Gabrielle than for myself, because I know how meaningful it was and how sentimental it was, particularly coming back from the fire,” he said.

Walker said that the biggest challenge the business has faced is foot traffic. While she anticipated slower business during the colder months, sales have been declining throughout the summer, she said.

To promote the restaurant, Walker focused on placing menus in mailboxes throughout neighborhoods and sharing information about the business at Robert Crown Community Center. Its food is also available on delivery platforms, such as Uber Eats and DoorDash, to generate business growth, Walker said.

Alex and Elena Pagels were former 4 Suns Fresh Juice customers. Elena Pagels said she was sad to hear the news about the fire, and is glad it has reopened.

“We’re just happy, and we’ve told friends, ‘Oh, it’s back,’” Elena Pagels said.

4 Suns Plant-Based Kitchen currently hosts programming for the youth and elderly to discuss the business and the nutritional benefits, such as digestive and colon wellness, of their juices.

Considering her next steps, Walker said wants to open more locations throughout the Chicago area and expand the 4 Suns brand.

“In so many years, I want to be more of a household name doing more for people in different facets,” she said.

