Two frats, sorority will return to Northwestern this year

As Northwestern students begin their 2025-26 school year, they’ll have more Greek life options open to them — two fraternities and one sorority will return to campus after being suspended years ago.

Sigma Chi, Phi Kappa Psi and Gamma Phi Beta are the three Greek organizations coming back to the Evanston campus.

Gamma Phi Beta, a sorority that hasn’t existed on campus since 2020, is returning in Spring Quarter, according to its Instagram page. The chapter indefinitely relinquished its charter in August 2020 amid pressure from NU’s Abolish Greek Life movement, which advocated for the disbanding of the Panhellenic Association and Interfraternity Council.

At the time of its disbandment, the sorority’s international headquarters had already reached an agreement with NU Fraternity & Sorority Life to return to campus, but the Panhellenic Association was unable to endorse it due to concurrent demands to disband.

Sigma Chi will also return to the University Winter Quarter, as announced on the fraternity’s national Instagram page. The news comes after the chapter was suspended in early 2022 after investigations found multiple violations of IFC policies.

Sigma Chi had violated the IFC’s temporary ban on hosting social events, which had been spurred from reports of alleged druggings at two on-campus fraternity house events. In addition to that suspension, IFC had imposed its own sanctions and fines on Sigma Chi after holding an independent hearing.

NU’s website on IFC chapter presidents denotes that another fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, is also returning to campus. The Daily most recently covered Phi Kappa Psi in 2021, when it was sanctioned and fined for holding an on-campus party.

As the school year begins, fraternities Sigma Phi Epsilon, Lambda Chi Alpha, Zeta Beta Tau and Sigma Nu remain on group disciplinary probation. Sororities Kappa Alpha Theta and Delta Gamma are also on group disciplinary probation.

