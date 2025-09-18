Three new members to join Northwestern Board of Trustees

Northwestern announced three new members of the University’s Board of Trustees Wednesday in a news release.

The additions to the over 60-member board are Susan Howe (Medill ’91), Christina Kosmowski (McCormick ’98) and Daryl Morey (McCormick ’96).

Howe is the CEO of The Weber Shandwick Collective, a global communications and advisory network. She was inducted into the Medill Hall of Achievement in 2025. She also serves on the boards of the Sheppard Pratt Foundation, a nonprofit provider of mental health services, and the NU Alumni Association.

A leader in the enterprise software space, Kosmowski is the CEO of LogicMonitor, an infrastructure monitoring platform. Previously, she has held leadership roles at Slack and Salesforce. She is also a founding partner of the venture firm Operator Collective.

Kosmowski serves as an advisor to the McCormick Advisory Council and the Farley Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

In 2024, Kosmowski was named an Industrial Engineering Distinguished Alumni Award honoree, and in 2023, spoke at McCormick Convocation.

Morey is the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers and co-chair of the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, which he co-founded. Throughout his 18-year career as an American basketball executive, he also has held positions at the Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics. At NU, he is an alumni regent, a regional ambassador for the University.

