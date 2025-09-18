For almost half a century, this Northwestern alum has been mixing cocktails in Norris

Mark Gruber (Communication ’76) has poured countless bottles for an estimated 5,000 course students over nearly half a century and is still sharing his knowledge of cocktails, wines and spirits with the Northwestern community today.

What began as a dorm-room hobby when he was president of Shepard Residential College’s social club in the 1970s has grown into one of the University’s longest-running traditions: Gruber’s alcohol Norris Mini Courses.

Because the legal drinking age was 19 when Gruber attended NU, he said, he was “pretty knowledgeable on the topic” by the time he graduated. He spent much of his undergraduate free time researching recipes and practicing mixology for the band parties his dorm hosted, he said.

After graduation, Gruber joined Southern Wine & Spirits, the largest distributor of alcoholic beverages in the U.S., where he trained bartenders and helped develop spirit lists for restaurants across the city.

Over the years, he said, he became a pioneer of Chicago’s luxury spirits scene, promoting single malt scotches, rye and bourbon and helping launch the “bourbon renaissance” of the 1990s.

When the modern mixology movement took off in the early 2000s, with bartenders reviving pre-Prohibition recipes and experimenting with fresh juices and herbs, Gruber was already teaching many of those drinks in his classes.

While mixology may have once been a craft reserved for experts, Gruber said some of his students today could likely teach the course themselves.

“The internet has helped a lot. In the very beginning, before the internet, you really had to go out and buy books or magazines — I have a huge collection of these — and dig up material,” Gruber said. “Now anyone can find recipes.”

Still, Gruber said most who sign up for his courses are new to cocktails and wine. Thanks to word of mouth, he added, his courses have become some of the most popular in the Norris Mini Course catalog — last quarter alone he taught 120 students across three different sections, he said.

Since he began teaching at Norris University Center, Gruber said he has never missed a quarter. He often teaches the classes alongside his wife, Kathy.

Gruber’s students range from NU seniors and graduate students to faculty and Evanston residents.

“I’ve heard of upperclassmen taking it over the years, and I feel like it’s something on every senior’s bucket list,” said Medill senior Avigna Ramachandran.

She said she hopes to take one of his mixology courses in the winter or spring before she graduates.

Third-year Ph.D. candidate Audrey Nashner took Gruber’s “Wine Appreciation” class with a friend in the fall of 2024. They enjoyed it so much that they volunteered to help Gruber pour the wine in his winter and spring classes.

“Mark and Kathy have been doing this class for a while, and in my understanding, it’s really a Northwestern staple,” Nashner said. “People really want to get into the class, and it’s a really fun experience.”

Each week, the wine course meets in a Norris classroom where Gruber and his wife sit at the front and guide students through each selection. His cocktail courses rotate between gin, tequila, whiskey and vodka, often featuring classics like the Manhattan or Mojito alongside lesser-known recipes.

Thanks to his deep roots in the industry, Gruber has even brought in guests from major companies — once, a team from the brand Patrón shared more than 200 different tequila samples with his students, he said.

“We’ve had a wonderful time, and that’s why this class has been ongoing for a long time and never stops,” Gruber said. “If you’re not having fun doing this, you’re not doing it right.”

