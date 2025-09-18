Northwestern’s first-day outfits blend summer styles as students prep for fall weather

At Northwestern, the first day of class means not only listening to long overviews of syllabi and running across campus to find buildings, but also transforming the concrete between classrooms into personal runways displaying everyone’s first-day outfits.

On Tuesday, it was 78 degrees and sunny in Evanston. The summer weather lingered, and so did summer outfits. Campus was scattered with sundresses, shorts and flowing skirts.

Medill sophomore Emi Levine had not one but two first-day outfits, as she changed out of her sundress into a white tank top with white pants after her first class. Levine said she usually gravitates toward wearing more winter-leaning clothing like sweaters and jackets, but is currently embracing summer.

“I think I can probably go until the first month of college with my outfits,” she said. “But as soon as assignments start ramping up, like when midterms start, that is when my effort will decline because I’ll have changing priorities.”

Levine said she noticed a lot of red accents in outfits around campus on the first day, along with chunkier belts, which she wore.

Medill sophomore Nonso Onwaeze said he also observed summer trends sprinkled in outfits across campus, like jorts and ballet flats. Onwaeze wore camouflage jorts, a graphic tee and Birkenstocks for the first day.

“Everyone comes back with the ‘new year, new me’ version of themselves,” Onwaeze said. “Everyone wants to start the year really well and be in their best mental space. Fashion plays into that.”

NU’s later start this year means students will only have a small window for warm-weather outfits. In just a few weeks, students have to slip into transition-weather wear.

McCormick sophomore Cacia Hunnicutt wore a long skirt for the first day of classes and said the garment was ideal for moving into fall. She paired it with a tank top from Brandy Melville, a brand she credited for many of her go-to outfits.

“I love a European-style outfit, and I’ve been seeing a lot of people wearing very light, casual outfits,” Hunnicutt said. “I wore a skirt because it’s breathable, which is nice.”

For many, the transition to winter brings with it outfits that prioritize comfort over style. Both Levine and Onwaeze said they felt the effort put into their daily outfits would lessen as classes ramped up and midterms hit.

Onwaeze also said that when the weather hits below 30 degrees, his outfits are more about function than appearance.

Hunnicutt, on the other hand, said she believes that putting effort into her style is a crucial step in her routine.

“The first week, everybody’s trying to impress other people, they’re just getting to know you, so you want your first impression to be good,” Hunnicutt said. “At least for me personally, I just like being dressed well, so I’m going to keep it up. Look good, feel good.”

